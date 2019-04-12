Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From an improv comedy show to a food festival celebrating the Thai new year, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend

ART

Cartography of Narratives, New Delhi

A group exhibition showcasing works by 16 diverse artists, Cartography of Narratives explores the various forms of narrative storytelling that exist today. From fables, memories and histories to allegories and dreamscapes the artists draw upon these forms to create visual marvels, each one confronting realities of the present day.

Cartography of Narratives is on display at Bikaner House (Pandara Road, Pandara Flats, India Gate), New Delhi until April 14.

Mixed Paper Sculpture workshop, Mumbai

Try your hand at something new this week, and head to this paper sculpture workshop where you can learn different kinds of paper-making, from origami to quilling. Art gallery Tarq, in association with Papernautic will be hosting a workshop conducted by Samir Bharadwaj. The independent designer will be teaching participants the basics of modular origami 3D frames, paper-cutting, quilling, and paper creasing for sculpture, to help create paper dioramas of plants and flowers. This is a chance to take home your very own handmade garden.

The mixed paper sculpture workshop will take place at Tarq (Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba), Mumbai on April 13 at 11am.

FOOD

Thai New Year Festival, Tygr Mumbai

Celebrate the Thai New Year with a gin-paired special menu at the newly-opened Tygr. Zorawar Kalra’s brainchild, Tygr’s menu has been curated by chef Sahil Singh while the gin-based cocktails menu has been put together by the mixologist Garry. Try the black pepper smeared lamb paired with the Vesper martini that’s made using homemade Thai little blanc, or the vegetarian satay with gimlet foam made with homemade lavender green Thai syrup, among other scrumptious pairings.

Songkran Tygr — Thai New Year Festival menu is on offer at Tygr – A Modern Thai Bar & Grill (Level 1, Palladium, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel), Mumbai from April 13-20.

ROOH opens doors in New Delhi

Compressed melon rose, melon & sea buckthorn rasam, coriander oil Compressed melon rose, melon & sea buckthorn rasam, coriander oil

San Francisco’s fine-dining Indian restaurant, ROOH has come to the capital city to satiate patrons’ appetites for some delectable local cuisine. Housed in a heritage property that overlooks the Qutb Minar, ROOH will be plating up unique Indian dishes, presented in a global avatar. Sample the fermented aloo paratha with Mehrauli goat curd and pickle, or the compressed melon rose. End your lavish meal with a generous helping of dark chocolate, besan barfi and milk ice cream.

Rooh is now open at Ambawatta One Complex, H-5/1, Kalkadas Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi. Timings 6.30pm-12am.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Saz-e-Bahar — Festival of Indian Instrumental Music, Mumbai

The ninth edition of this ode to Indian music, Saz-e-Bahar this year brings to the stage four instrumentalists wielding different instruments over the two-day showcase. The first day sees Anupriya Deotale on the violin and Sabir Khan on the sarangi, while you can enjoy a performance by Anubrata Chatterjee on the tabla and Purbayan Chatterjee on the sitar on the finale day. For true music nerds, Dr. Suvarnalata Rao will present a pre-event talk on these classical instruments and notes as part of the fest.

Saz-e-Bahar will be performed at Godrej Dance Theatre (National Centre for the Performing Arts, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point), Mumbai on April 13 and 14, 6pm onwards.

Talk to Me – Improvised Comedy by Daniel Fernandes, Bengaluru

Be a part of the laughs yourself, at this comedy show where the entire performance has Daniel Fernandes interacting with the audience to make for a hilarious evening. With every aspect of the show being completely made up on the spot, this one promises a weekend of true spontaneity and laughter.

Talk to Me – Improvised comedy by Daniel Fernandes will be performed at The Humming Tree (949, 1st Floor, Doopanahalli, Appareddipalya, 12th Main Road, Indira Nagar), Bengaluru on April 14 at 6pm