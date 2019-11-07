Verve Weekend Guide

From a festival spotlighting Northeastern culture to a play from the Theatre of the Absurd era, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend.

ART

A Playful Discourse, Mumbai

Akara Art Gallery is displaying a selection of late artist K.G Subramanyam’s toys, crafted between 1960-1990, during his time as a lecturer at the Faculty of Fine Arts in M.S. University, Baroda. The toys invite contemplation about our notions of play and leisure and showcase the Padma Vibhushan recipient, known for experimenting with materials and mediums, at his creative best.

KG Subramanyan:A Playful Discourse is on display until November 23 at Akara Art Gallery, Mumbai.

Curated Tour at Lodhi Art District, Delhi

Discover the artworks, history, and background of India’s first open-air museum and art district in Lodhi Colony, Delhi. St+art India, renowned for murals across the country is taking its democratic approach towards art a step further by offering guided walking tours.

The first curated art tour will meet at the Indian Habitat Centre, Gate 3, on November 9 from 10:00am-12:30pm.

FOOD

Northeast Festival, Delhi

The Northeast Festival, as the name suggests, is an attempt to bring the culture and traditions of various North-eastern communities of India to the capital. Savour North-eastern delicacies at the food stalls while you enjoy the fashion, art, music on offer.

The North East Festival is taking place on November 8, 9, & 10 at Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, New Delhi.

MUSIC & THEATRE

PLAY: The Lesson, Mumbai

Written in 1951 by Romanian-French playwright Eugène Ionesco, The Lesson is an exploration of what comes after the slow but insidious penetration of totalitarianism in every sphere of life. The one-act play trails the relationship between a pupil and her professor, and is directed by Sukant Goel.

Theatre Unit’s The Lesson is being staged as part of Prithvi Fringe at G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Mumbai.

MUSIC: Krunk Presents: Bass Camp 2019, Delhi

Krunk’s 2-day Bass Camp Festival is coming to Delhi this weekend with a stellar line-up. Now in its ninth year, the festival is bringing together the best of drum and bass, dubstep, glitch hop, drumstep and more. Head to one of two locations in Delhi for a bass-heavy weekend with artists like Youngsta, Loefah, Emerald, and Textasy.

Bass Camp Festival is taking place in Delhi at Summer House Cafe on November 8 from 8pm onwards and Auro Kitchen & Bar on November 10 from 4pm onwards.

BOOK OF THE WEEK

The Right Swipe by Alisha Rai

Indian-American author Alisha Rai’s latest, The Right Swipe, is the perfect book for weekends spent curled up on the couch with a good romance. The novel follows Rhiannon “Rhi” Hunter and Samson Lima, two people at the helm of rival dating apps who come face-to-face after an awkward first encounter – Samson had once ghosted her. The best part about this toe-curling novel—besides the characters themselves—is that it’s only the first in a series.

The Right Swipe by Alisha Rai is published by Harper Collins India.