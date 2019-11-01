Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From Mumbai’s most-awaited theatre festival to a Joan Miro prize-winning artist’s new exhibition, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend.

ART

Can You Hear Me?, Mumbai

Can You Hear Me? will feature more than 50 animations by internationally-acclaimed artist Nalini Malani. From Nehruvian idealism in 1967 to the absurdities of modern life, Malani’s experimental works represent the changing zeitgeist over the decades. Ramani returns to India after becoming the only Indian recipient of the prestigious Joan Miro prize.

Can You Hear Me? is on display at the Goethe-Institut Max Mueller Bhavan, Mumbai until January 2, 2020.

Like A Leaf In Autumn, New Delhi

American photographer Waswo X and miniature painter R. Vijay have collaborated on an exhibition showcasing a series of contemporary miniature artworks touching on subjects such as the legacy of colonialism, refugees, and the white male tourist confronted with an exoticised India.

Like A Leaf In Autumn is on display at Gallery Espace, New Delhi, until November 11.

FOOD

Bengali Food Festival, New Delhi

The Essence of Bengal food festival at the Westin,Gurgaon is serving buffet dinners that will transport you to the streets of Calcutta. Expect iconic dishes such as Kosha Mangsho – an age-old Bengali way of cooking mutton by following the slow cooking method in secret traditional spices, Machher Jhol – world renowned spicy fish curry prepared with mustard paste, and Chingri Machher Chop – prawn cutlets.

The menu will be available as part of the dinner buffet at the Seasonal tastes, The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi until November 9, 2019, from 7.00 pm until 11.30 pm.

Saffron Pop-Up, Mumbai

JW Marriot’s Saffron will see a 2-day pop-up by Chef Sricharan Venkatesh of Nadodi, an Indian Nomadic-cuisine restaurant in Kuala Lumpur. Expect a mouth-watering amalgamation of South Indian, Malay, and Singaporean delicacies that combine the best of the traditional with the modern. Among those on offer will be Chettinad Mushroom, Shell Out (Vadouvan Hokkaido Scallops, Koppara & Green Peas), Red Kari (Beets in 4 forms, Coconut curry and Peanut) Stem, and Semai (Malaysian Single Origin) Chocolate & Edible Butterflies.

The pop-up will be on at Saffron, JW Marriott Mumbai on November 1 & 2 from 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm.

MUSIC & THEATRE

THEATRE: Prithvi Festival, Mumbai

Mumbai’s favourite indie theatre is back with its annual festival featuring 18 productions spread across three days and 11 venues. Support fresh talent, or catch performances of classic plays by Sadat Hasan Manto and Ismat Chughtai and old favourite directors Makarand Deshpande and Naseeruddin Shah.

The Prithvi Festival will go on until November 11, 2019 in Mumbai.

Water Games at G5A

French choreographer Michel Casanovas tapped into his long-held fascination for water to put together a performance based on the Feldenkrais method of movement, which is said to improve body awareness. Actor Bhavna Patil promises, “This piece is all about transcending – you get transported, recollect memories of the sea, the special encounters with the sea.”

Water Games: A Journey to the Sea is ongoing at G5A Foundation, Mumbai until November 7.

BOOK OF THE WEEK

Bombay Before Mumbai: Essays in Honour of Jim Masselos

Bombay Before Mumbai explores themes of community, power, nationalism, and spatial templates in Mumbai, answering questions you’ve always wanted to know about the city. Find out about civil disobedience in the city, where Mohammad Ali Road got its name from, why the Parsi community is so integral to the city’s spirit, and more, to rediscover the city that so often captures public imagination.

Bombay Before Mumbai: Essays in Honour of Jim Masselos is published by Penguin India.