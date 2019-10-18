Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From William Dalrymple’s exhibition of photographs to a sustainable fine dining experience, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend.

ART

The Historian’s Eye, New Delhi

The Historian’s Eye presents a photographic record of William Dalrymple’s travels across the country over the last two years while researching his latest book titled The Anarchy. It features a unique set of images of the places where art and history were being made in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries and even includes a small selection of photographs from modern-day Pakistan.

The Historian’s Eye will be on display at Vadehra Art Gallery, New Delhi until October 31.

The Past is Present, Mumbai

The Past is Present is a montage where historical and contemporary narratives interconnect within the exhibition space. Personal narratives are placed next to one another creating a storyline. The result is a visual montage where a compilation of different works and places speak to and through each other, the Himalayas being a mutual ground in all narratives.

The Past is Present will show at Mumbai Art Room until 21 December 2019.

FOOD

The Haoma Experience, Mumbai

Chef Deepanker Khosla of Haoma, a sustainable fine dining restaurant in Bangkok, is bringing a pop-up dining experience to Mumbai. On the cards is an eclectic dining experience inspired by Indian heritage, along the lines of the Thai restaurant’s zero-waste philosophy that is based on a simple idea: ‘presenting food that looks good, tastes good, and makes you feel good’.

The pop-up dinner will take place on October 18 & 19 at Four Seasons Hotel, Worli, Mumbai.

Chef Stéphane Gaborieau at Sofitel, Mumbai

French Michelin Star chef Stéphane Gaborieau is collaborating with the culinary team at Sofitel Mumbai BKC to bring you an exquisite 5-course dinner, paired with a selection of Indian and International wines by Sommelier Nikhil Agarwal. Enjoy a little slice of Paris in Mumbai as Chef Gaborieau brings with him the expertise of his Parisian restaurant Le Pergolèse.

Chef Stéphane Gaborieau’s dinner will be available at Sofitel Mumbai, Bandra-Kurla Complex on October 18 at 8:00 pm.

MUSIC & THEATRE

MUSIC: The Brian Molley Quartet, Bengaluru

The Brian Molley Quartet is bringing to you an evening of live contemporary and instrumental jazz music this Saturday. Renowned saxophonist and composer Brian Molley will perform his own compositions, with a roster of fine UK jazz players to accompanying him — Tom Gibbs on piano, Mario Caribé on bass, and Stuart Brown on drums.

The Brian Molley Quartet will be playing at the Radisson Blu Atria, Bengaluru on October 19 from 9pm onwards.

PLAY: Love and Loss Poems: Neruda, Mumbai

This play draws from the life of Chilean poet Pablo Neruda, including poems from his early collections such as Twenty Love Songs and a Song of Despair (1924), Residence on Earth (1935), as well as those that came later in Elemental Odes (1954) and the autobiographical Memorial de Isla Negra (1964). Enjoy an evening of poetry, music, and performance in celebration of one of the 20th century’s most evocative poets.

Love and Loss Poems: Neruda will be performed on October 19 at 7:30 pm, at St. Andrew’s Centre for Philosophy & Performing Arts, Bandra (West), Mumbai.

BOOK OF THE WEEK

Women of Prey (Shikari Auratein) by Saadat Hasan Manto

Published originally in 1955 as Shikari Auratein, Women of Prey is a forgotten classic containing raunchy, hilarious short stories and profiles that show a completely different side of the celebrated playwright Manto. Appearing in English translation for the first time ever, this gem of a collection is a gloriously pulpy, sexual, hilarious and tragic romp through Manto’s Bombay, Lahore and Amritsar.

Women of Prey (Shikari Auratein) is published by Speaking Tiger Books.