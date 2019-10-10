Verve Weekend Guide

From an international jazz festival to an inventive kitchen swap, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend.

ART

Bread, Circuses, and I, New Delhi

“Bread, Circuses and I” is a solo exhibition of new works by the collaborative duo of Jiten Thukral and Sumir Tagra. The exhibition takes reference from the recent uprisings by the farming community questioning their rights, existence and daily survival in today’s world. In preparation for tackling a sensitive theme, the artists visited the homes of farmers and their families across the state of Punjab, an intimacy that comes across beautifully in their work.

Thukral & Tagra: ‘Bread, Circuses, and I’ is ongoing at Nature Morte, A-1, Neeti Bagh, New Delhi.

Aggregate, Mumbai

In her exhibition Aggregate, Benitha Perciyal places the emphasis on natural materials she encounters on a daily basis. On display will be two meditative-looking human bust-figures built out of a mix of wood and vegetal essences and powders, and a more recent body of work, comprising four very large bowls built out of dry banana leaves or papier-mâché and covered with translucent, feather-like seeds. The latter, titled We Shall Meet Again was the artist’s poignant response to the country’s fraught relationship with water, whether in drought or flood.

‘Aggregate’ by Benitha Perciyal is on display at Galerie Mirchandani + Steinrueke, First Floor, Sunny House, 16/18 Mereweather Road, Colaba, Mumbai

FOOD

Treasures of Tsukiji at Yuuka, Mumbai

Yuuka at St. Regis is bringing Japan’s historical Tsukiji market to your plate. Delicious fish from all over Japan are sold daily at the market, and will now be flown in directly to the restaurant’s kitchens. Along with delectable seafood Japanese, give their newly launched Tamashii cocktail a taste.

Level 37, The St. Regis Mumbai, 462, Tulsi Pipe Rd, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

The Big Swap, Mumbai

Chef Hussain Shahzad of BKC’s O Pedro and Alex Sanchez of Kala Ghoda’s newly opened Americano are exchanging their teams and menus for the second and final weekend in their kitchen swap. This time, O Pedro will play host to Americano’s signature small plates, and house favourites including Potato Love Letters, Slow-Cooked Veal and Sweetcorn Ribs. Enjoy food and drinks from Americano’s simple but mouth-watering menu and O Pedro’s laidback ambience.

Americano is crossing over the suburbs to O Pedro on October 12-13, for dinner service only.

MUSIC & THEATRE

NCPA Jazz Festival, Mumbai

This weekend will see the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai host its annual Jazz Festival with a stunning line-up of musicians from across the world. Catch saxophonist & vocalist Camille Thurman with the Darrell Green Trio from the United States, The Round Midnight Orchestra from the Netherlands, and The Yuval Cohen Sextet from Israel, among others. The festival will conclude with a jam session on Sunday evening that will bring together all the participating musicians.

The NCPA Jazz Festival will take place from October 11 to 13, at Tata Theatre, NCPA, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point Mumbai.

PLAY: Nothing Like Lear, Bangalore

Rajat Kapoor’s Nothing Like Lear has played more than a hundred shows across the country since it first came out, becoming a storytelling classic among devoted thespians and amateur audiences alike. The play, loosely based on Shakespeare’s King Lear, is a one-man show told from the perspective of the clown, played by a sparkling Pathak. The director-actor duo of Kapoor and Vinay Pathak has ensured it remains as fresh as ever, adding new material every so often.

‘Nothing Like Lear’ will be performed at Jyothi Nivas College, Koramangala, Bengaluru, on October 13 at 7:30 PM.

BOOK OF THE WEEK

No Regrets: The Guilt-Free Woman’s Guide to a Good Life by Kaveree Bamzai

Kaveera Bamzai’s new book ‘is not a self-help book’. The author would rather see it as a roadmap to living the guilt-free life that is so often denied to women. Bamzai addresses a broad range of topics – from being a mother to lessons learnt from our own mothers; managing money to marriage; coping with pain and anger to taking ownership of our health and growing old. Featuring advice from other illustrious women – Naina Lal Kidwai, Arianna Huffington, Sudha Murty, Smriti Irani, Twinkle Khanna and Sania Mirza, to name a few – No Regrets will make sure you end (and start!) the week right.

No Regrets: The Guilt-Free Woman’s Guide to a Good Life is published by Harper Collins India.