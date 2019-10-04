Verve Weekend Guide

From specially curated Durga Puja menus to a new exhibition of miniature costumes, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend.

ART

Classic Miniature Costumes, Mumbai

Textile artist Geeta Khandelwal will be displaying miniature garments inspired from ceremonial and everyday attires of the Maharajas of India from 1850-1950s. The exhibition is a peek into the great diversity of Indian fabrics in use since the 19th century, from fine silks and brocades of Varanasi, hand block prints of Rajasthan, fine muslins of Bengal, woollen Jamdanis of Kashmir, and Chikankari embroideries from Lucknow.

Classic Miniature Costumes by Geeta Khandelwal will be on display until October 28 at Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Mumbai.

In Quest of Form and Content, Mumbai

Akara Art Gallery in Colaba continues its 10 year anniversary exhibitions with the newly opened ‘In Quest of Form and Content’, a solo exhibition of works by the late Prodosh Dasgupta. A pioneer of contemporary Indian sculpture, he last exhibited in Mumbai at the Taj Art Gallery in 1979. Forty years later, Akara will be showcasing a selection of 18 bronze sculptures.

In Quest of Form and Content is on display at Akara Art Gallery, 4/5, Churchill Chambers, 32, B K Boman Behram Marg, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001 until 30th October, 2019.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Play: Black Hole, Mumbai

Amongst cosmological objects, black holes – regions in space where the gravitational force is so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape – have a special place, evoking a sense of mystery and awe for physicists and ordinary people alike. This piece explores ideas from theoretical physics from the perspective of an ordinary person, as concepts from astrophysics intertwine with personal narratives exploring love, loss, mortality, experiential limits, and the bodies we live in.

NCPA in collaboration with Jyoti Dogra presents ‘Black Hole’ on October 4 & 5 at Experimental Theatre, National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA).

Album Launch: When It’s Time by Blackstratblues, Bangalore

After their last album reached #1 on the all-India iTunes chart, the Blackstratblues are back to showcase their fifth album When It’s Time. The line-up features Jai Row Kavi on Drums, Adi Mistry on Bass, Beven Fonseca on Keys and Warren Mendonsa on Guitars. From organic Rock & Blues to Electronica and vintage Psychedelia, you’ll be in for an evening of foot-tapping tunes at Fandom’s new live venue.

The album launch will take place at Fandom, 1st floor of Gillys redefined, # 413, 100 Feet Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560034, on October 6 at 8pm.

FOOD

Raajbarir Bhuribhoj at The East India Room: Raajkutir, Kolkata

On the occasion of Durga Puja, The East India Room is presenting a buffet menu specially curated by Chef Bikram Das. Devised around the customs of the erstwhile Zamindars of Bengal, the menu also features a heavy Anglo-Indian style. Enjoy starters, salads, accompaniments, main course and desserts for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

Lunch will be served from 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm, and dinner from 7:30 pm – 11:30 pm at The East India Room – Raajkutir, 89-C, Narkeldanga Main Road, Phool Bagan, Kolkata.

Unsavoured Pujo at Mustard, Mumbai

Durga Puja is a smorgasbord of fine food, and Mumbai’s own Bengali-French restaurant has come up with a special pop-up for the occasion. Curated by Debjani Chatterjee Alam and Madhushree Basu Roy, enjoy pandal classics as well as traditional bhog at the restaurant. The Unsavoured Pujo menu will be available at Mustard, Ground floor, Atria Mall, Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai for lunch from 12pm onwards.

BOOK OF THE WEEK

New Kings of the World: The Rise and Rise of Eastern Pop Culture by Fatima Bhutto

In her new book, Fatima Bhutto explores the vast cultural movement emerging from the Global South. Through interviews and analyses, she takes a deep dive into the impact of Eastern pop culture, including fascinating insight into Shah Rukh Khan’s enduring worldwide popularity. Edgy, insightful and entertaining, New Kings of the World is an eye-opening look at Eastern pop culture, and a must-read for Bollywood fans who want to better understand the influence of the industry.

New Kings of the World: The Rise and Rise of Eastern Pop is published by Aleph Book Company (2019).

POP-UP

The Mommy Network Pop-Up, Mumbai

The Mommy Network is a curated exhibition of children’s fashion accessories, education, furniture and more with a focus on organic and natural products and high design elements. The exhibition will showcase products from 120 brands including 16 stitches, All Things Baby, Dinostaury, Drooly Chews, Jammy and Co., Love Organically, Pinch of Pretty to name a few along with services and food like Dope Coffee, Kawaii, The Mumum Company, My Mom’s Granola. With something for everyone, it’s sure to be a family affair.

The Mommy Network Pop-up is taking place on October 5 from 10 am – 8 pm at 18.99 Latitude, Utopia City, Lower Parel, Mumbai.