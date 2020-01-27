Framed

Verve Collaborates With Three New-Age Artists At India Art Fair 2020

The artists will create exclusive, one-of-a kind artworks which will appear for the first time ever, on a selection of thoughtfully designed fashion and lifestyle products.

India Art Fair 2020, which provides access to exciting and innovative art from India and South Asia, representing local and international galleries, is now a reputed platform for developing India’s creative landscape. Later this month, this four-day showcase will be at the centre of Verve’s newest art collaboration. Verve has always been at the forefront of discovering and developing creative talent, be it in the fields of photography, illustration or multi-media. This time around, Verve pushes the boundary further by collaborating with three young artists to visually interpret the word ‘Ambition’, which is the theme of our current issue.

These exclusive, one-of-a kind artworks will appear for the first time ever, on a selection of thoughtfully designed, for-sale fashion and lifestyle products at the pioneering Verve Design Gallery. Stop by for a unique shopping experience at Booth No. 7.

India Art Fair, NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla Industrial Estate, New Delhi.