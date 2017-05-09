Experimenting With Architect Rooshad Shroff’s Most-Loved Objects

Femur Ottoman by Anjali Mody for Josmo, 2015. Black and white striped kurta, from Abraham & Thakore, New Delhi. Black and white heels, from Zara, Mumbai.

Made for the private collection of Mrs. Sangita Jindal.