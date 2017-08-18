Framed

This Photographer Captures Mumbai’s Heritage Structures Quite Incredibly

Divyesh Vadgama takes us on a nostalgic trail of the city’s prominent edifices with his sharp photography skills

Quick 4 with the man behind the lens:

How did you get into photography?

“I’ve always been very passionate about painting so you could say that I like to capture the beauty around me. Photography was a natural extension of this hobby because there is no better or viable way to freeze moments.”

What inspires you?

“My photographic escapades lead me to new experiences every day. Just the thought of heading out into the city with only my camera for company and immersing myself in nature, culture and history gets me going.”

What brings a certain heritage monument to your attention?

“My lens is drawn to the little details and symmetry of our heritage monuments like a moth to a flame. It fascinates me endlessly how the ancient and modern coexist with such harmony in Mumbai.”

Which monument has left a lasting impact on you and why?

“The Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus is one of the most majestic and imposing edifices in our country and I am able to capture different facets of it every time I train my lens on the structure. I believe its gothic architecture is unique and can’t be replicated in this era; every element of this building has a story to tell.”