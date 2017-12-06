  • November 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 11
Framed
December 06, 2017

The Colors Of Life Is An Exhibition You Can’t Miss

Text by Huzan Tata

The 13th edition of the Cancer Patients’ Aid Association exhibition showcases vibrant canvases by acclaimed Indian artists

It’s always a pleasure to fall in love with new artworks that you purchase to adorn your walls with. And when you know that the money spent goes towards a noble cause, it brings even more happiness. And at the annual exhibition organised by the Cancer Patients’ Aid Association (CPAA), you have the chance to do just that.

The 13th edition of Colors of Life presents a showcase of creations by over 70 artists from around the country. Featuring works by acclaimed names from the art world including Lalitha Lajmi, Jayasri Burman, Seema Kohli, Jaideep Mehrotra, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Samir Mondal, Paresh Maity and more, the proceeds from the sale of paintings will go towards the treatment of underprivileged children suffering from cancer. Here’s the chance to brighten a child’s life, one canvas at a time.

Colors of Life is on display at The Viewing Room, Mumbai (4th Floor, Elysium Mansion, Colaba Causeway) from December 8-16, 2017. 

