Travel Through Nityan Unnikrishnan’s Dream-like Canvases

His offbeat artworks on paper and khadi include portraits and vibrant landscapes…

Working with paper and stretched khadi, Delhi-based artist Nityan Unnikrishnan creates canvases that have a dream-like quality to them. Traversing themes of history and memory, his artworks have a certain quirkiness that make them seem like they’re straight out of a storybook. Says writer Kai Friese in his essay on the exhibition, ‘I see many of the ruling themes and memes, even clichés of our times stretched across his canvas…. And a series of danse macabres of humanity going to hell. And doing it in a toxic landscape studded with monuments — Mughal and modernist from Akbar’s Fatehpur Sikri to Shivnath Prasad’s brutalist solids’.

Wood From Ships is on display at Chatterjee & Lal, Mumbai (01/18 Kamal Mansion Floor 1, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba) until January 7, 2017