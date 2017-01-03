www.vervemagazine.in
  • January 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 01
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Framed
January 03, 2017

Travel Through Nityan Unnikrishnan’s Dream-like Canvases

Text by Huzan Tata

His offbeat artworks on paper and khadi include portraits and vibrant landscapes…

Click on any image to view in larger gallery

Working with paper and stretched khadi, Delhi-based artist Nityan Unnikrishnan creates canvases that have a dream-like quality to them. Traversing themes of history and memory, his artworks have a certain quirkiness that make them seem like they’re straight out of a storybook. Says writer Kai Friese in his essay on the exhibition, ‘I see many of the ruling themes and memes, even clichés of our times stretched across his canvas….  And a series of danse macabres of humanity going to hell. And doing it in a toxic landscape studded with monuments — Mughal and modernist from Akbar’s Fatehpur Sikri to Shivnath Prasad’s brutalist solids’.

Click here to read about the artist’s inspirations and works he’d like to own.

Wood From Ships is on display at Chatterjee & Lal, Mumbai (01/18 Kamal Mansion Floor 1, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba) until January 7, 2017

Tags: Art, Chatterjee & Lal, Featured, Mumbai, Nityan Unnikrishnan, Now Showing, Online Exclusive, Paintings, Solo show
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble
Recommended reading from VERVE:
Social Network
How Today’s Entrepreneurs Are Thinking About The Greater Good

OMGB, Yorkshire pudding,
5 Local Dishes From Britain That Will Leave You ‘Gobsmacked’!

Snigdha Manchanda, Founder and Tea Sommelier, Tea Trunk
Shifting Base: Snigdha Manchanda

Close