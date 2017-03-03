  • March 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 03
Framed
March 03, 2017

Enter The World Of V Ramesh’s Vibrant Paintings

Text by Huzan Tata

Small watercolours and large mixed-media canvases find a place in the artist’s latest solo show

(Click on any image to view in larger gallery.)

‘Once in a way, the smell of an old perfume, a snatch of a conversation or even an old faded image breaks us inside for a couple of minutes and a flood of memories comes rushing out,’ says V Ramesh, talking about his collection of canvases. In his latest solo show, the artist paints his visions of the Ramayana, an epic that has had a strong impact on his works. Through a series of small watercolours and larger canvases in various media, Ramesh brings to life the ‘sense of wonder, pathos and poignancy’ that the great Indian epic has held for him. Reinterpreting old manuscripts in his creations, the painter takes viewers on a journey of cultural and philosophical wonders.    

Read about Ramesh’s inspirations and artistic motivations here.

V. Ramesh’s solo show is on display at Threshold Art Gallery, New Delhi (C-221, Sarvodaya Enclave) until March 10, 2017.

Tags: Art, Featured, New Delhi, Now Showing, Online Exclusive, Painting, Solo show, Threshold Art Gallery, V Ramesh, Watercolours
