Traverse The Landscapes Of Ram Kumar’s Artistic Mind

Seventy three of the great artist’s works are on display in New Delhi

Tagore and Husain and probably the first artist names that come to one’s mind when one thinks of Indian modernism. But one among them is also Ram Kumar, whose oeuvre includes an artistic process of quiet contemplation. At a new exhibition in the capital, Traversing the Landscapes of the Mind, viewers will get to witness 73 of Kumar’s great creations. From landscapes and portraits to abstracts, the artist brought to canvas a variety of themes and genres. As art critic Meera Menezes aptly writes in her essay introducing the exhibition, ‘After six decades Ram Kumar still keeps us guessing at how the landscapes of his mind will unfold’.

Ram Kumar: Traversing the Landscapes of the Mind is on display at Saffronart, New Delhi (The Claridges, 12 APJ Abdul Kalam Road) until December 31, 2016

