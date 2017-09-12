  • September 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 09
Framed
September 12, 2017

Learn About The Mapping of Memory With Madhvi Subrahmanian

Text by Huzan Tata. Images courtesy Chemould Prescott Road and the artist.

Evoke your memories of the earth with the artist’s solo show where she experiments with clay

‘Earth to earth, ashes to ashes, dust to dust’…. Earth is the substance that we will all, eventually, return to, when our time comes. In her latest solo show, Mapping Memory, artist Madhvi Subrahmanian uses clay to create a series of sensory and conceptual installations and experiences, some even for viewers to participate in. Evoke your own meaning and memory of earth, as you explore Subrahmanium’s earth forests, maps, and balls of clay. The material, both sturdy and malleable, is a manifestation of both nature and the human spirit — that many of us take for granted. Walk through the installation spaces as you notice the shadow creations, and play around with the interactive installations…and create your own memory maps in the process.

Mapping Memory is on display at Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai (Queens Mansion, 3rd Floor, G. Talwatkar Marg, Fort) until September 29, 2017

Tags: Art, Exhibition, Featured, Installation, Madhvi Subrahmanian, Mumbai, Now Showing, Online Exclusive, Sculpture, Solo show
