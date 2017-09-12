Framed

Learn About The Mapping of Memory With Madhvi Subrahmanian

Evoke your memories of the earth with the artist’s solo show where she experiments with clay

Click on any image to view in larger gallery

‘Earth to earth, ashes to ashes, dust to dust’…. Earth is the substance that we will all, eventually, return to, when our time comes. In her latest solo show, Mapping Memory, artist Madhvi Subrahmanian uses clay to create a series of sensory and conceptual installations and experiences, some even for viewers to participate in. Evoke your own meaning and memory of earth, as you explore Subrahmanium’s earth forests, maps, and balls of clay. The material, both sturdy and malleable, is a manifestation of both nature and the human spirit — that many of us take for granted. Walk through the installation spaces as you notice the shadow creations, and play around with the interactive installations…and create your own memory maps in the process.

Mapping Memory is on display at Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai (Queens Mansion, 3rd Floor, G. Talwatkar Marg, Fort) until September 29, 2017