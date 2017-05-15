  • May 2017
Framed
May 15, 2017

Enter The World Of Lalu Prasad Shaw’s ‘Babus’ and ‘Bibis’

Text by Huzan Tata

The acclaimed artist presents his first ever exhibition of bronze sculptures in Mumbai

In his late-70s – when most others are enjoying the pleasures of a quiet, retired life – painter and printmaker Lalu Prasad Shaw ventured into the art of sculpture. Presenting a collection of life-sized bronze figurines titled Babu And Bibi, the artist takes inspiration from people we see in daily life. Curated by  Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya, the exhibition features metal sculptures that are each reminiscent of someone or the other we’d have seen in ordinary life, and are particularly striking in their detailing, making for pleasant viewing. Says Shaw about his latest endeavour, ‘With the help and support of my two close friends and co-artists Akhil Chandra Das and Tapas Biswas, the characters of my paintings started coming to life in this new form. I will be satisfied knowing that this effort of mine has touched the ones who have loved and supported artistic work for all these years’.

Babu and Bibi is on display at Gallery 7, Mumbai (G3, Oricon House, 12/14 Rampart Row, Kala Ghoda) until May 20, 2017

