  • July 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 07
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
  • Home
  • Arts & Culture
  • Shahid Datawala’s Latest Show Brings Together The Extraordinary And The Banal
Framed
July 06, 2017

Shahid Datawala’s Latest Show Brings Together The Extraordinary And The Banal

In Unstill Life he imbues domestic objects found around the house with alternate meanings, placing them in ironic compositions and playing with textures, symbolism and words….

Remains of the Day is on display at Tarq, Mumbai from July 6 to August 5, 2017.

Tags: Business Of Art, Cabbagebrain, Cargear, Eggpeople, Featured, Framed, Maggitape, Mumbai, Pinsqueezer, Remains of the Day, Shahid Datawala, Tarq
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble