Shahid Datawala’s Latest Show Brings Together The Extraordinary And The Banal

In Unstill Life he imbues domestic objects found around the house with alternate meanings, placing them in ironic compositions and playing with textures, symbolism and words….
Remains of the Day is on display at Tarq, Mumbai from July 6 to August 5, 2017.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
www.vervemagazine.in
© Verve Magazine, 2017. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed,
transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Verve magazine.
Developed by Rockstah Media