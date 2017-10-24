Framed

Trace The Modernism Of The Ganges With Raghubir Singh’s Retropective At The Met Breuer

Enter the world of Singh’s arresting frames as the Met Breuer takes you through his photographic journey

“The eyes of India only see in colour,” Raghubir Singh famously said. His influences and inspirations were many — from Henri Cartier-Bresson and Satyajit Ray to William Gedney and Mughal miniature paintings — but his frames were still distinctly as different as they come. The Rajasthan-born photographer, whose work spanned almost four decades, was a lifelong admirer of India and all its cultures and colours, capturing its beauty through his lens.

A new show in the Big Apple, Modernism on the Ganges: Raghubir Singh Photographs presents a glorious retrospective of his work, tracing the full trajectory of his life. Including 85 photographs by the master lensman, the exhibition curated by Mia Fineman aims to juxtapose his works against those of his contemporaries and the Indian court paintings that so influenced him. “As he travelled along his own artistic path, Singh forged a distinctively Indian style of modernist photography that stands, as he put it, ‘on the Ganges side of modernism, rather than the Seine or East River side of it’,” says the press note on the show. So travel with the late artiste from the streets of old Bombay’s bazaars to the ghats and rivers of Benares, and from palaces to bus stops, discovering India through his eyes. This one is street photography at its very best.

Modernism on the Ganges: Raghubir Singh Photographs is on display at the MET Breuer, New York ( 945 Madison Avenue) until January 2, 2018