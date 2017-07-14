Framed

Check Out Anish Kapoor’s Massive Installation in NYC

Here’s a dekko of the artist’s dark water installation at its latest home

There are but a few places one can’t imagine USA’s most populous city without – its picturesque skyline, Times Square, its monumental bridges, and its vast open spaces. And adding an element of creativity to the metropolis’ famed Brooklyn Bridge Park is Indian-origin artist Anish Kapoor’s 2014 creation, Descension.

Twenty six feet in diameter, the whirlpool-like funnel of water uses negative space to create a seemingly endless hole deep in the ground, and is on display in North America for the first time since its inception. “I don’t believe in the idea of delivering a meaning to a work; art is meant to liberate us, open us, and free us, and it’s important that the context and viewer bring in new significance,” says Kapoor about his mammoth creation. Brought to New York as part its Public Art Fund’s 40th anniversary season, the ace sculptor’s work blurs the boundaries between nature, landscape and art. Kapoor, who’s a ‘fan’ of the park where his brainchild will reside for the next few months, maintains “Descension is a mysterious object in an environment where there’s open access, and the fact that it’s free matters.”

Descension is on display at Brooklyn Bridge Park, New York until September 10, 2017