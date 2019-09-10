Framed

Fantasy Botanist Priyanka Shah Takes Verve Through Major Design Movements

A graphic designer and stylist, Priyanka Shah uses elements from the natural world to construct sculptures of fantasy. With this exclusive series of weirdly wonderful installations, she looks towards major architectural movements, exploring the idea of what would happen if design inspired nature…

GOTHIC

Elongated structures – that represent slender spires – reach towards the skies, an attempt to get closer to god.

Proportion: The Golden Ratio

Colour Palette: Dark, Grungy, Earthy

Background: Stone

Light: Eerie, Moonlit

MEMPHIS

Clashing colours and blocky shapes create an aesthetic that disregards ‘good taste’ in favour of the amusing and outrageous.

Framework: Various Shapes Stacked Upon Each Other

Colour Palette: Bursts Of Bright Hues And Patterns

Background: Patterned Terrazzo

Inspiration: Italian Designer Ettore Sottsass’ Candlesticks

ART DECO

Understated French elegance with repeating patterns and staggered layers in sequences of 1, 3, 5, 7…

Patterns: Parallel Lines And Rays

Design Principles: Mirroring And Symmetry

Colour Palette: Dark Hues With Elegant Gold

Background: Marble

BRUTALISM

A heavily geometric, monolithic and chunky form that follows function.

Material: Raw, Singular

Aesthetic: Utilitarian; Lack Of Decorative Elements

Background: Concrete Finish

Inspiration: The Minimalist Works Of Japanese Architect Tadao Ando

Find Priyanka Shah on Instagram @pri_ism