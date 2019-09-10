Fantasy Botanist Priyanka Shah Takes Verve Through Major Design Movements
GOTHIC
Elongated structures – that represent slender spires – reach towards the skies, an attempt to get closer to god.
Proportion: The Golden Ratio
Colour Palette: Dark, Grungy, Earthy
Background: Stone
Light: Eerie, Moonlit
MEMPHIS
Clashing colours and blocky shapes create an aesthetic that disregards ‘good taste’ in favour of the amusing and outrageous.
Framework: Various Shapes Stacked Upon Each Other
Colour Palette: Bursts Of Bright Hues And Patterns
Background: Patterned Terrazzo
Inspiration: Italian Designer Ettore Sottsass’ Candlesticks
ART DECO
Understated French elegance with repeating patterns and staggered layers in sequences of 1, 3, 5, 7…
Patterns: Parallel Lines And Rays
Design Principles: Mirroring And Symmetry
Colour Palette: Dark Hues With Elegant Gold
Background: Marble
BRUTALISM
A heavily geometric, monolithic and chunky form that follows function.
Material: Raw, Singular
Aesthetic: Utilitarian; Lack Of Decorative Elements
Background: Concrete Finish
Inspiration: The Minimalist Works Of Japanese Architect Tadao Ando
Find Priyanka Shah on Instagram @pri_ism
Related posts from Verve:
us on Facebook to stay updated with the latest trends