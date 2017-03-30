Framed

View Tasveer’s Showcase Of Frames At ‘The Photography Show 2017’

If you’re in the Big Apple this weekend, don’t miss this exhibition of stellar images

Bas Meeuws Bas Meeuws Mughal Botanical (#03), 2015, C-print on dibond behind acrylic. 28 x 20 inches Derry Moore Derry Moore Trophy room in a private residence, 1980. Silver gelatin print, 15.5 x 15.5 inches Jyoti Bhatt Jyoti Bhatt Rural courtyard, Banasthali, Rajasthan, 1972. Modern silver gelatin print, 16 x 12 inches. Waswo X. Waswo Waswo X. Waswo Night Prowl, 2008, Black and white pigment print, hand-coloured by Rajesh Soni, 20 x 13 inches. Photographer unknown Photographer unknown Group photograph, Sirohi, c. 1920, Overpainted silver gelatin print, 7.2 x 9 inches

Photography from earlier centuries to modern times, photo-based artworks, digital art and video all find a place at The Photography Show, an annual festival of frames presented by AIPAD (The Association of International Photography Art Dealers). And a part of the showcase this year is India’s very own photo-exclusive gallery, Tasveer. From the evocative monochromes of Rajasthan by Jyoti Bhatt and Waswo X. Waswo’s black-and-white photos painted by Rajesh Soni to Bas Meeuws’ Mughal-inspired motifs and Derry Moore’s images of a changing India, the art space’s line-up for the exhibition promise to enthrall. Also a part of Tasveer’s exhibit are a selection of vintage painted photographs, including two manorath montages. As the press note for the show says, ‘Presenting insights into varied methods and creative processes in relation to photographic manipulation, these works may be seen as loosely tracing a rich relationship between photography and painting’.

The 37th edition of the event features photo works by galleries from around the world, including USA, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, and South America.

The Photography Show is taking place ar Pier 34, New York City from March 30 – April 2, 2017.