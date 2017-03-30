  • March 2017
Framed
March 30, 2017

View Tasveer’s Showcase Of Frames At ‘The Photography Show 2017’

Text by Huzan Tata. All photos courtesy and copyright of Tasveer.

If you’re in the Big Apple this weekend, don’t miss this exhibition of stellar images

(Click on any image to view in larger gallery.)

Photography from earlier centuries to modern times, photo-based artworks, digital art and video all find a place at The Photography Show, an annual festival of frames presented by AIPAD (The Association of International Photography Art Dealers). And a part of the showcase this year is India’s very own photo-exclusive gallery, Tasveer. From the evocative monochromes of Rajasthan by Jyoti Bhatt and Waswo X. Waswo’s black-and-white photos painted by Rajesh Soni to Bas Meeuws’ Mughal-inspired motifs and Derry Moore’s images of a changing India, the art space’s line-up for the exhibition promise to enthrall. Also a part of Tasveer’s exhibit are a selection of vintage painted photographs, including two manorath montages. As the press note for the show says, ‘Presenting insights into varied methods and creative processes in relation to photographic manipulation, these works may be seen as loosely tracing a rich relationship between photography and painting’.

The 37th edition of the event features photo works by galleries from around the world, including USA, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, and South America.

The Photography Show is taking place ar Pier 34, New York City from March 30 – April 2, 2017.

Close