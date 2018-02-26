Framed

Feast Your Eyes On Frames From Around The World At JaipurPhoto 2018

The third edition of the international festival includes exhibitions at the Jantar Mantar and Hawa Mahal to satiate your appetite for travel and photography

If you’re headed to the Pink City this week, you’ll surely be able to capture more than just the sights of Jaipur on camera. The international photography festival JaipurPhoto — now in its third edition — makes its way back to the city, with the theme this year being Homeward Bound. Guest-curated by Aaron Schuman, this year’s fest includes a stellar line-up of photographers from around the world with their works on display at 14 public locations-turned-exhibition-spaces.

‘A highlight of the upcoming edition is an exhibition of select works taken from the archives of the Mr. Chand, who over forty years, ran his photo studio in the city of Ajmer. This collection of studio portraits, selected by the French artist Christophe Prébois, is so remarkable that we have decided to give it one of our most important venues: the first-floor platform of the Hawa Mahal,’ says Nikhil Padgaonkar, producer of the event. With screenings, talks and lectures on the agenda, as well as a collateral exhibition by Clare Arni presented by Mumbai’s TARQ gallery, JaipurPhoto promises a grand showcase.

JaipurPhoto is taking place at various locations around Jaipur, India from February 23 to March 4, 2018. Visit jaipurphoto.in for more information on the exhibitions and schedules.