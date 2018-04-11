Framed

View South Asia Through A Historian’s Eye With William Dalrymple’s Splendid Photographs

Check out how the master storyteller weaves magic with his camera as well as he does with his pen at his new photography exhibition…

‘Photography for me long preceded writing. In fact, it is in my blood,’ says the famed historian in his note on his latest series, and one can’t help but agree. William Dalrymple — author, festival director, and of course, photographer — looks at the world and its history in a unique light and brings this world to people both through his writing and his photography.

Now, his latest exhibition The Historian’s Eye — presented by Tasveer in association with Dauble takes viewers on a journey through India and parts of Pakistan and Bangladesh through his many evocative frames. Travelling across these countries during his research for his upcoming book, Dalrymple traces the footsteps of Mughal emperor Shah Alam II, giving viewers a peek into history and art as he captures monuments, moments and natural wonders, and the stark black and white images stay with them long after a viewing.

The Historian’s Eye is on display at Akara Art, Mumbai (4/5, Churchill Chambers, Apollo Bundar, Colaba) from April 12 – May 3, 2018. The exhibition will also travel to Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad. The accompanying book — soon to release– produced by Tasveer and Dauble, published by HarperCollins India and edited by Nathaniel Gaskell, features a foreword by Raghu Rai and an introduction by Dalrymple, and will be available on www.tasveerbookstore.com.