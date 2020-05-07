  • February-March 2020
  • Volume 28
  • '20 Issue 02
Framed
May 07, 2020

Photo Essay: Sarang Sena Captures Moods And Emotions Triggered By His Self-Isolation

“Surrounded by the emptiness, I reminisce about making small talk with the guard at the gate. Now all I see is an empty chair and the gate which doesn’t receive anyone anymore.”

Since the lockdown was announced, Delhi-based photographer Sarang Sena has found himself ensconced in Sainik Farms, and has been wandering around its verdant grounds, with not much to keep him company, except his camera. Creating a personal narrative, he tries to capture shared emotions and moods — faith, emptiness, silhouettes, passing conversations. “Surrounded by the emptiness, I reminisce about making small talk with the guard at the gate. Now all I see is an empty chair and the gate which doesn’t receive anyone anymore.”

Faith.

Passing conversations.

Emptiness.

Silhouette – a reflection.

No reception.

Takeover

Tags: coronavirus, COVID-19, lockdown, photoessay, Sainik Farms, Sarang Sena, self-isolation
