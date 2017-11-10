Mumbai’s Sassoon Dock Has Been Transformed Into A Gorgeous Art Canvas

What piqued your interest in street art?

Yok: I discovered a penchant for public art in the late 90s during my European travels when I visited Barcelona and saw all the great artworks in the city. It inspired me to make my own contributions to the street.

Sheryo: I was pretty clueless about the street art scene in Singapore and was introduced to it by a bunch of skater boys who asked me if I would like to accompany them on a painting escapade. My first work was quite rudimentary so let’s not go there.

What do you wish to convey through your art?

Yok: The flavour of the neighbourhoods that I paint them in.

Sheryo: To make people smile and enjoy the work we put out there.

What is the idea behind your work for St+Art Mumbai festival?

Yok and Sheryo: Titled Varuna Vessel, our work at the Sassoon Dock Art Project pays homage to fishermen from the Koli tribe and celebrates the bond between their life and the vessel (boat) that is their livelihood. The murals are inspired by our travels around South East Asia as well as Singapore, which is my hometown, and from our time spent in India. Since Singapore also houses a fishing village similar to the one at Sassoon Dock, we wanted to include a Singaporean element in the piece and draw parallels between the two fishing villages.

Tell us about the rendering process

Yok: We spent a good amount of time in the ideation stage, right from developing the sketches to gathering relevant information and procuring stories of fishermen along with sifting through the rich culture of Mumbai which we then infused into our visuals. We were chuffed to be able to use a real boat to form the base of the vessel for our installation.

Sheryo: We are partial to site-specific work so we always visit a city earlier to get a feel of the space and its people. We arm ourselves with some coffee and a few sketches that go on to become the artwork.

What has your experience been like?

Yok: Meeting the locals at Sassoon Dock has been really inspiring. It’s great that so many wonderful people have helped out during the duration of our stay.

Sheryo: We’ve met some incredible people in the last few months, right from the team at St+Art India Foundation to the bartender at the Dive bar near Sassoon Dock. Ravi, a resident of the dock, who helped us find a boat for our installation has a special place in our hearts.

Whose work inspires you?

Yok: Sheryo.

Sheryo: Yok, every day.