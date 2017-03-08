Framed

What To Expect At Focus Photography Festival 2017

The third edition of the photography fest promises a feast of engaging snapshots

Mohini Chandra, Untitled, from the series Kikau Street, 2015 - 2016 Mohini Chandra, Untitled, from the series Kikau Street, 2015 - 2016

Whether as tools to document our lives, transport us back in time to significant historical moments, or just as visual compositions that are pleasing to the eye, photographs, more than other forms of art, have a universal appeal. And Mumbai’s first festival dedicated to the medium is testament to this. The Focus Photography Festival — co-founded by Elise Foster Vander Elst, Matthieu Foss and Nicola Antaki, and supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies — now in its third edition, brings to viewers the best of Indian and international frames through a series of curated exhibitions. ‘Memory’ being this year’s theme, the shows will explore many interpretations of the bond between remembrance and image, ranging ‘from the public to the personal, the scientific to the emotional, the collective to the individual and artists to historians’.

Sarah Fishlock, York, England, 1989 _ Edinburgh, Scotland 2016 from the series Beloved Curve, 2016 Sarah Fishlock, York, England, 1989 _ Edinburgh, Scotland 2016 from the series Beloved Curve, 2016

Highlights from the multi-venue fest include Autobiography as Memory curated by Prajna Desai; Masterji, Maganbhai Patel a touring exhibition that documents the South Asian community of Coventry in the UK; and The Rescued Film Project: Living with Paul, a show curated by Alisha Sett, that brings together images captured on film between the 1930s and late 1990s. This event is photography at its very best.

Fatema Abdoolcarim, Dining Room, from the series She Forgets, 2015 Fatema Abdoolcarim, Dining Room, from the series She Forgets, 2015

Focus Photography Festival Mumbai 2017 will take place at various venues across the city from March 9-23, 2017. Visit www.focusfestivalmumbai.com for details.