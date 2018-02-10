Screen + Sound + Stage

Mahindra Blues Spotlight: Meet Warren Mendonsa, Founder Of Blackstratblues

“Playing at the Mahindra Blues yet again is like coming home — we thoroughly enjoy performing for a discerning audience”

On life before making it as a musician “As luck would have it, I got a job as a recording engineer in a commercial studio right after I dropped out of engineering college in my third year. I have to give credit to my musically-inclined family for this, since, in a way, it allowed me to hit the ground running.”

On playing at the Mahindra Blues Festival yet again “It’s like coming home — we thoroughly enjoy playing here. It’s a discerning audience that knows very well how to appreciate the blues.”

On what Indians love best about the genre “It would have to be the 12-bar boogie and classic blues-based rock, as well as the good old’ slow blues.”

On his favourite recording moments “When I stumble upon something by accident that is in an entirely different league from what I had visualised.”

On his most memorable concerts “Without a doubt, watching Wilco on the Sky Blue Sky tour. Experiencing the music of Jeff Beck, Steely Dan and The Police live was also quite unreal.”

On his collaboration wishlist “Josh Fix came up with two phenomenal albums and went underground soon after. I’d like a chance to work with him if only to get him to make some music again.”

On a promising upcoming artist “Believe me when I say this; the Marcus King Band is really going places. Do yourself a favour and check them out.”

On what’s keeping him busy right now “My first background score for a full-length feature film. I can’t disclose too many details but it’s totally rad!”

The Mahindra Blues Festival will take place at Mehboob Studio, Mumbai from February 10-11, 2018.