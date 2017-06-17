  • June 2017
Framed
June 17, 2017

The Female Gaze: Kruttika Susarla’s 36 Days of Feminist Type

Text by Huzan Tata. Images courtesy of Kruttika Susarla.

Check out the A-Z of Feminism through the illustrator’s vibrant creations…

Delhi-based Kruttika Susarla, whose hobbies include observing and drawing people and practicing her lettering, is a graphic designer, illustrator and comic book creator. Her 36 Days Of Type project took Instagram by storm a while ago, where she illustrated her views on feminism, being a woman, and all things gender. Through her quirky, vibrant illustrations – using 26 alphabets and 10 digits, one for each day – the young artist’s stories, thoughts and narratives familiarised women with the movement that’s currently on everyone’s minds, while giving them things to ponder.

Click on the images to see the description

What does feminism mean to you?
“It is lens through which one looks at the world to work towards an inclusive society that gives equal opportunities for every individual to realise their full potential, irrespective of gender identity and class division.”

What inspired you to take up feminism for your 36 Days Of Type project?
“The project is an annual Instagram call for designers and artists to present their take on the alphabet and the number series. For this year’s edition, I wanted to work on something that would contextualise the feminist movement within the realities and experiences of women and minorities. I sought to keep this within the realm of Indian feminism because the issues surrounding us here are so complex — they’re mixed with religion, caste and sexuality, and a majority of public discourse is devoid of these intersectional realities. There is an urgency for this conversation, especially with violence against women and minorities increasing by the day. I found a channel to stress on this topic using my art.”

What’s the feedback been like?
“The reception was very welcoming, as opposed to what I’d prepared myself for. There were some insightful conversations that kicked off because of the project. I’m also currently reading a lot of resources and books on the topic, that I found out about during my research.”

People who inspire you…
“My grandmother, who’s over 88 and has been through a lot of struggle in her life but is still a total badass! I hope to be as strong as her someday. In reel life, it would be Uma Thurman’s character as the vengeful bride in Kill Bill 1 and 2. She’s strong, fierce, and is determined to take destiny into her own hands. Her portrayal as a physically-strong woman who is smart, has a plan, and figures her way around is refreshing in comparison to the typical damsel-in- distress who needs a man to save her.”

Check out more of the artist’s creations here

