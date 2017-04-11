  • April 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 04
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Framed
April 11, 2017

What A Six-Week Road Trip Through Ladakh Looks Like

Photographed by Karen Dias

Photographer Karen Dias and her partner decided to turn off their computers, pack their cameras and embark on a journey…

“Ladakh had been on our dream list for some time. We rented a motorbike, packed up the racks with tents and sleeping bags and rode through the region. From high-altitude lakes and deserts to salt flats, remote Buddhist villages and nomadic shepherd settlements, we were invited into strangers’ homes, stayed in run-down guesthouses or even our cold tent on some days — making images and grateful to witness this glorious landscape.”

“The most memorable part of the journey was the people we encountered: from a teenage boy studying in Srinagar who took us on a back-breaking trek to see a disappearing glacier, to a group of Buddhist grandmas who insisted we drink chang (rice beer) with them on the side of the road, and little kids walking us through their family apricot farms and guarding us from rabid dogs. We plan to make a pilgrimage to Ladakh every year and we will hopefully keep our luck intact with no motorbike accidents or injuries while riding on some of the highest and scariest roads in the world.”

Tags: Featured, Framed, Karen Dias, Ladakh, Photographer
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble
Recommended reading from VERVE:
Saskia Fernando, Annika Fernando
Meet The Sisters Who Are Leading Sri Lanka’s Creative Renaissance

Labour of love, The Cinema Travellers, Documentary,
Meet The Duo Behind One Of India’s Most Charming Documentaries

Fashion, French Fashion,
A Walk Through The Defining Moments Of Fashion

Close