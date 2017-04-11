Framed

What A Six-Week Road Trip Through Ladakh Looks Like

Photographer Karen Dias and her partner decided to turn off their computers, pack their cameras and embark on a journey…

“Ladakh had been on our dream list for some time. We rented a motorbike, packed up the racks with tents and sleeping bags and rode through the region. From high-altitude lakes and deserts to salt flats, remote Buddhist villages and nomadic shepherd settlements, we were invited into strangers’ homes, stayed in run-down guesthouses or even our cold tent on some days — making images and grateful to witness this glorious landscape.”

“The most memorable part of the journey was the people we encountered: from a teenage boy studying in Srinagar who took us on a back-breaking trek to see a disappearing glacier, to a group of Buddhist grandmas who insisted we drink chang (rice beer) with them on the side of the road, and little kids walking us through their family apricot farms and guarding us from rabid dogs. We plan to make a pilgrimage to Ladakh every year and we will hopefully keep our luck intact with no motorbike accidents or injuries while riding on some of the highest and scariest roads in the world.”