International Film Festival of India 2017: Spotting The Bigwigs

The peaceful paradise of Panjim has geared up for IFFI which has an exciting line-up of films, master classes and panel discussions

Heading into its 48th year, the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is one of the nation’s most prestigious platforms to showcase Indian and international films. The peaceful paradise of Panjim has geared up in all its glory for the event which has an exciting line up of films, master classes and panel discussions on important subjects related to film-making. The festival will also feature the best of international cinema such as Murder on the Orient Express, Mother!, The Square, Party Girl, Racer and the Jailbird, Spoor and Redoubtable along with 64 premieres from our very own country. We can only imagine the excitement with which hordes of cinephiles have been congregating in at the venue.

The opening day, inaugurated by Shah Rukh Khan and Sridevi, was attended by other stars such as Saiyami Kher, Rajkumar Rao, Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor, Diana Penty, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ishaan Khatter and noteworthy personalities such as Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s minister Smriti Zubin Irani, CM of Goa Manohar Parrikar and director Majid Majidi. Here are the stars who made their presence felt on the red carpet.