  • November 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 11
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
November 30, 2017

Indulgent Cover Editions That Have Our Hearts (And Our Money)

Text by Tina Dastur

Here are some of the most luxe beauties that the inner bookworm in you won’t be able to resist

Whoever said one mustn’t judge a book by its cover has obviously never been introduced to the world of special edition book covers. While we love novels in all shapes and sizes – and do not discriminate, really – we cannot deny that oftentimes, packaging certainly does go a long way in enhancing their appeal. Today, with publishing houses going the extra mile to bring out some exceptional covers, it’s hard to resist hoarding multiple copies of the same book. While most deluxe editions are released on anniversaries and other important milestones, some are simply part of interesting initiatives by publishing houses.

From leather and clothbound editions to those crafted from the loveliest handmade paper, from hardbacks to paperbacks, and from wonderfully-put-together boxed sets to themed solos, here are some of the most luxe beauties that the inner bookworm in you will rush to purchase.

  • Barnes & Nobles, Books, Canterbury, Classics, Covers, Limited Editions, Literature, Penguin, Puffin, Read, Reading, Tomes, World Cloud
    Barnes and Noble Leatherbound Classics
  • Barnes & Nobles, Books, Canterbury, Classics, Covers, Limited Editions, Literature, Penguin, Puffin, Read, Reading, Tomes, World Cloud
    Canterbury Classics
  • Barnes & Nobles, Books, Canterbury, Classics, Covers, Limited Editions, Literature, Penguin, Puffin, Read, Reading, Tomes, World Cloud
    Lord Of The Rings Harper Collins 60th Anniversary Edition
  • Barnes & Nobles, Books, Canterbury, Classics, Covers, Limited Editions, Literature, Penguin, Puffin, Read, Reading, Tomes, World Cloud
    Penguin By Hand
  • Barnes & Nobles, Books, Canterbury, Classics, Covers, Limited Editions, Literature, Penguin, Puffin, Read, Reading, Tomes, World Cloud
    Penguin Clothbound Classics
  • Barnes & Nobles, Books, Canterbury, Classics, Covers, Limited Editions, Literature, Penguin, Puffin, Read, Reading, Tomes, World Cloud
    Penguin Drop Caps
  • Barnes & Nobles, Books, Canterbury, Classics, Covers, Limited Editions, Literature, Penguin, Puffin, Read, Reading, Tomes, World Cloud
    Penguin Orange
  • Barnes & Nobles, Books, Canterbury, Classics, Covers, Limited Editions, Literature, Penguin, Puffin, Read, Reading, Tomes, World Cloud
    Puffin Hardcover Classics
  • Barnes & Nobles, Books, Canterbury, Classics, Covers, Limited Editions, Literature, Penguin, Puffin, Read, Reading, Tomes, World Cloud
    Puffin In Bloom
  • Barnes & Nobles, Books, Canterbury, Classics, Covers, Limited Editions, Literature, Penguin, Puffin, Read, Reading, Tomes, World Cloud
    World Cloud Classics (Lavender)

Tags: Barnes & Nobles, Books, Canterbury, Classics, Covers, Featured, Limited Editions, Literature, Online Exclusive, Penguin, Puffin, Read, Reading, Tomes, World Cloud
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble