All You Need To Know About Indian Creations At Art Basel Hong Kong 2017

Several galleries from across the country head to the annual art exposition for a stellar showcase

Featuring 242 galleries from 34 countries, Art Basel’s Asia edition in Hong Kong, now in its fifth year, presents a stellar selection of the best creations from across the continent. And art spaces from India can’t be left behind. This year, galleries from Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru took their artists’ creations – ranging from installations and sculptures to large-scale artworks and watercolour paintings – to the acclaimed fair.

While Experimenter gallery from the City Of Joy presents a group show of works by Praneet Soi, Nadia Kaabi-Linke, Ayesha Sultana, Krishna Reddy, Julien Segard, and Samson Young at Raster – Emerging from the Grid in the galleries section, Chemould’s line-up includes art by Aditi Singh, Bhuvanesh Gowda, Bijoy Jain, Desmond Lazaro, Dhruvi Acharya, Mithu Sen, N S Harsha and Yardena Kurulkar. Debutante gallery Jhaveri Contemporary’s booth is showcasing the geometric creations of British-Asian Rana Begum, and Bengaluru’s Gallery SKE has a captivating installation by Astha Butail. Other galleries part of the annual event are New Delhi’s Nature Morte and Vadehra Art Gallery, whose booths feature acclaimed names including Jitish and Reena Kallat, Anju and Atul Dodiya, Nalini Malani and Bharti Kher, among others.

Art Basel Hong Kong is on display at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hong Kong until March 25, 2017. Visit www.artbasel.com for more information.