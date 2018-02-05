  • February 2018
  • Volume 27
  • '18 Issue 02
Screen + Sound + Stage
February 05, 2018

Take A Stroll Through Time This Month At The India Heritage Walk Festival

Text by Huzan Tata

Learn about India’s culture, food, monuments, people and more as you walk through the environs of your city…

Ever passed by a centuries-old building or monument in your city and wondered about its significance? Sure, Google would give you all the statistics about it, but the only way to discover hidden secrets and fascinating titbits, is through guided walks with experts. And this month, Yes Culture – the cultural division of Yes Bank’s think tank, Yes Global Institute – and the digital Indian arts and culture platform Sahapedia, are coming together to host the India Heritage Walk Festival.

With sessions on food, art, nature, history and architecture, the month-long fest features over 50 events – from walks and talks to workshops and film screenings in 15 cities. Here’s your chance to walk around your hometown and become a master of Indian history along the way!

The India Heritage Walk Festival is taking places in several cities across the country until February 28, 2018. Visit www.indiaheritagewalkfestival.com for more details.

