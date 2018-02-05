Screen + Sound + Stage

Take A Stroll Through Time This Month At The India Heritage Walk Festival

Learn about India’s culture, food, monuments, people and more as you walk through the environs of your city…

Click on any image to view in larger gallery

Ever passed by a centuries-old building or monument in your city and wondered about its significance? Sure, Google would give you all the statistics about it, but the only way to discover hidden secrets and fascinating titbits, is through guided walks with experts. And this month, Yes Culture – the cultural division of Yes Bank’s think tank, Yes Global Institute – and the digital Indian arts and culture platform Sahapedia, are coming together to host the India Heritage Walk Festival.

With sessions on food, art, nature, history and architecture, the month-long fest features over 50 events – from walks and talks to workshops and film screenings – in 15 cities. Here’s your chance to walk around your hometown and become a master of Indian history along the way!

The India Heritage Walk Festival is taking places in several cities across the country until February 28, 2018. Visit www.indiaheritagewalkfestival.com for more details.