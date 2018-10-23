Framed

How The cARTpet Project Is Bringing Art Closer To The Heart

In a bid to support the important cause of breast cancer, the cARTpet Project brings together the two distinct fields art and health

The masterpieces of some of India’s leading artists — such as Anjolie Ela Menon, Rekha Rodwittiya, Manu Parekh, Jayasri Barman and more — were brought back to life as Gallery Art & Soul, Mumbai in collaboration with the NGO, Passages unveiled the cARTpet Project, an exclusive exhibition of limited-edition carpets to mark the significance of breast cancer awareness month.

Handcrafted and tufted in wool and silk, the collection of carpets — curated by Dr. Tarana Khubchandani of Passages and Art & Soul and artist Brinda Miller — intricately revisit the works of the artists’ who’ve shaped the field of modern Indian art. What’s remarkable about the initiative is that the proceeds from the exhibition will raise breast cancer awareness as well as funds to support patients with their treatment expenses.

Upon the importance of marrying the two themes through the labour of love, Dr. Khubchandani said, “We believe that art can be enjoyed in a myriad of ways and not just as a canvas on a wall. We have worked to get these carpets look as true as possible to the artists’ paintings and our objective of the project is awareness and fundraising. We would like every collector to believe that they got their generosity’s worth and have helped the cause of breast cancer. Our message to people is to get self-aware and vigilant about breast health, regular check-ups and spread the message in one’s circle of influence. I’m a two-time survivor and this was the best way that I could bring my two interests together. Brinda Miller the co-curator has supported and guided me through the project.”

Here are our picks of some of the most unusually eclectic pieces that bring the cause to the forefront:

The cARTpet Project is open from 22nd October – 1st November, 2018 at gallery Art & Soul, Mumbai