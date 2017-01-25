  • January 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 01
Screen + Sound + Stage
January 25, 2017

Here’s What’s Happening At The India Art Fair 2017

Text by Nittal Chandarana. Images courtesy the artists, galleries and India Art Fair 2017.

Colour and creativity beckon art aficionados to New Delhi

India Art Fair 2017 returns with an eclectic line-up of artists and art galleries. Platform, the unique venture that brings emerging as well as established work from South Asia into the limelight, returns with galleries like Blueprint 12 (New Delhi), Theertha International Artist’s Collective (Sri Lanka) and Britto Arts Trust (Dhaka, Bangladesh) participating this year. The Speaker’s Forum brings together curators, critics, gallerists and collectors for cultural discourse and discussion alike. The fair also sees Vernacular in Flux — a new curated space which focuses on vernacular art, a collector’s programme and a film programme, among other exciting events.

India Art Fair 2017 is on display at NSIC Exhibition Grounds, New Delhi (Outer Ring Road, Opp Kalkaji Temple, Okhla Industrial Estate) from February 2-5, 2017.

 

Art, Art Galleries, Blueprint 12, Britto Arts Trust, India Art Fair 2017, theertha International Artist's Collective
