Here’s What’s Happening At The India Art Fair 2017

Colour and creativity beckon art aficionados to New Delhi

India Art Fair 2017 returns with an eclectic line-up of artists and art galleries. Platform, the unique venture that brings emerging as well as established work from South Asia into the limelight, returns with galleries like Blueprint 12 (New Delhi), Theertha International Artist’s Collective (Sri Lanka) and Britto Arts Trust (Dhaka, Bangladesh) participating this year. The Speaker’s Forum brings together curators, critics, gallerists and collectors for cultural discourse and discussion alike. The fair also sees Vernacular in Flux — a new curated space which focuses on vernacular art, a collector’s programme and a film programme, among other exciting events.

India Art Fair 2017 is on display at NSIC Exhibition Grounds, New Delhi (Outer Ring Road, Opp Kalkaji Temple, Okhla Industrial Estate) from February 2-5, 2017.