  • March 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 03
Framed
March 29, 2017

Discover Tao Art Gallery’s Silent Spectacle

Text by Huzan Tata

The Mumbai art space’s 17th anniversary show includes works by some of the country’s best artists

Some creative minds love the chaos and action around them while they work, and then there are those for whom silence is the inspiration. For Tao Art Gallery’s anniversary show, curator Sanjana Shah brings together the works of stellar artists for Silent Spectacle – the theme, as the name suggests, being silence. From Sri Lankan artist Senaka Senanayake’s vibrant birds to Brinda Miller’s abstract creations, each artist delves into their inner thoughts, bringing out the beauty of ‘meditative silence’ on canvas.

Artists whose works are on display are Arunanshu Chowdhury, Arzan Khambatta, Baiju Parthan, Brinda Miller, Heeral Trivedi, Jaideep Mehrotra, Jayasri Burman, Jogen Chowdhury, Kalpana Shah, Krishnamachari Bose, Manu Parekh, Ravi Mandlik, Samir Mondal and Seema Kohli, among others.

Silent Spectacle is on display at Tao Art Gallery, Mumbai (165, The View, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli) until March 31, 2017

Tags: Anniversary Show, Art, Featured, Group Show, Mumbai, Now Showing, Online Exclusive, Tao Art Gallery
