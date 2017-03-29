Framed

Discover Tao Art Gallery’s Silent Spectacle

The Mumbai art space’s 17th anniversary show includes works by some of the country’s best artists

Brinda Miller Brinda Miller Algorhythmic_Mixed media on canvas_80 x 66 ins (Triptych)_2017 Heeral Trivedi Heeral Trivedi States of Nature, Mixed Media on Papyrus Paper_12.5 x 18.5 Senaka Senanayake Senaka Senanayake Macaws - 60 x 60 Inches _Oil on Canvas Jaideep Mehrotra Jaideep Mehrotra La Vie en Rouge too. 4 ft x 4 ft, Acrylic, Oil and Mixed Media Canvas. Kalpana Shah Kalpana Shah Song of Spring. 60 x 36_Acrylic on Canvas_2017 Paresh Maity Paresh Maity Self Admiration. 60 X 30 ins. Oil on canvas 2016 -12802 Baiju Parthan Baiju Parthan Terminus Sujata Bajaj Sujata Bajaj Acrylic on Canvas, 80x150 cms_2016

Some creative minds love the chaos and action around them while they work, and then there are those for whom silence is the inspiration. For Tao Art Gallery’s anniversary show, curator Sanjana Shah brings together the works of stellar artists for Silent Spectacle – the theme, as the name suggests, being silence. From Sri Lankan artist Senaka Senanayake’s vibrant birds to Brinda Miller’s abstract creations, each artist delves into their inner thoughts, bringing out the beauty of ‘meditative silence’ on canvas.

Artists whose works are on display are Arunanshu Chowdhury, Arzan Khambatta, Baiju Parthan, Brinda Miller, Heeral Trivedi, Jaideep Mehrotra, Jayasri Burman, Jogen Chowdhury, Kalpana Shah, Krishnamachari Bose, Manu Parekh, Ravi Mandlik, Samir Mondal and Seema Kohli, among others.

Silent Spectacle is on display at Tao Art Gallery, Mumbai (165, The View, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli) until March 31, 2017