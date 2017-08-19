Framed

Experience Part Narratives At This Arresting Exhibition

Remember the historical Partition through thought-provoking creations on display in Mumbai

Click on any image to view descriptions in a larger gallery

Annu Palakunnathu Matthew Annu Palakunnathu Matthew Open Wound - India Encyclopedia 1947, Stories of Partition 1997-2000. Digital animation on i-pad by Artist 16 x 11.5 inches. Courtesy: Annu Palakunnathu Matthew & sepiaEYE Arpita Singh Arpita Singh Untitled, 2012. Ink on paper 8 x 10.3 inches. Courtesy: Vadehra Art Gallery & Arpita Singh Atul Bhalla Atul Bhalla Objects of Fictitious togetherness - I, 2017. Video and text – wood, brass, marble, water, photographs. Variable dimensions. Installation view at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum Nandita Raman Nandita Raman Untitled # 5 (Natraj), 2009. Archival pigment print 24 x 30 inches. Courtesy: Nandita Raman & sepiaEYE Anita Dube Anita Dube Memorial, 2017 Cloth, steel, stones. Variable dimension. Installation view at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum Sheba Chhachhi Sheba Chhachhi Temporal Twist, 2016. Wood, motors, 35 mm film stock, 26 feet 1 inch x 8 feet (dia). Installation view at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum Susanta Mandal Susanta Mandal Naukar ki Kameez, 2015. Iron, steel, lenses, LEDs, 2rpm motors, slides and timer 76 x 60 x 20 inches. Courtesy: Vadehra Art Gallery & Susanta Mandal

While words have the power to create images in our minds, nothing moves one’s conscience like a powerful visual. To commemorate 70 years since the catastrophic Partition of India, Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum presents Part Narratives, an exhibition that focuses viewers’ attention towards the issue of migration. Curator Gayatri Sinha brings together the works of acclaimed artists including Anita Dube, Arpita Singh, Susanta Mandal and Krishen Khanna, in this show of works in various media.

Says Sinha in her curatorial note, ‘The exhibition draws on three principal timelines of art produced around the event: art as testimonial, which comprises the artists’ eye witness accounts of the event of the 1940s and ’50s, art as residue in the decades of the ’60s to the ’80s, and finally the event as historic imperative that invites reflection and understanding even seven decades later’. Featuring photographs, installations, drawings, paintings and short films among other works, the exhibit brings to the fore the ways the Partition and its aftermath have affected lives, lands and emotions across the country. Here’s the opportunity to walk through the pages of a historical event that shaped the present and future of our Subcontinent.

Part Narratives is on display at Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Mumbai (91 A, Rani Baug, Byculla) until September 19, 2017.