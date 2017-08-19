  • August 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 08
Framed
August 19, 2017

Experience Part Narratives At This Arresting Exhibition

Text by Huzan Tata

Remember the historical Partition through thought-provoking creations on display in Mumbai

Click on any image to view descriptions in a larger gallery

While words have the power to create images in our minds, nothing moves one’s conscience like a powerful visual. To commemorate 70 years since the catastrophic Partition of India, Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum presents Part Narratives, an exhibition that focuses viewers’ attention towards the issue of migration. Curator Gayatri Sinha brings together the works of acclaimed artists including Anita Dube, Arpita Singh, Susanta Mandal and Krishen Khanna, in this show of works in various media.

Says Sinha in her curatorial note, ‘The exhibition draws on three principal timelines of art produced around the event: art as testimonial, which comprises the artists’ eye witness accounts of the event of the 1940s and ’50s, art as residue in the decades of the ’60s to the ’80s, and finally the event as historic imperative that invites reflection and understanding even seven decades later’. Featuring photographs, installations, drawings, paintings and short films among other works, the exhibit brings to the fore the ways the Partition and its aftermath have affected lives, lands and emotions across the country. Here’s the opportunity to walk through the pages of a historical event that shaped the present and future of our Subcontinent.

Part Narratives is on display at Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Mumbai (91 A, Rani Baug, Byculla) until September 19, 2017.

