Explore Questions of Geology At G/Rove

Redraw the social contract between human and the non-human with this group exhibition

“We’re having a food moment; there’s a boom in foodies, bloggers, food activism, and food art. Food is a medium activating pleasure and politics at dinner tables (and lunch, of course) the world over,” says Bhavna Khakar, director of Latitude 28 gallery in the capital. Taking this idea further, the gallery presents G/rove, a group exhibition co-curated by Khakar and Adwait Singh, that brings together the works of thirteen practitioners who explore questions of geology through mythical and science-fiction frames.

Explains Khakar, “Elin Már Øyen Vister and TASC Ablett and Brafield and Center for Genomic Gastronomy were specially invited to explore the various socialising aspects of food or the ways in which it has become a hotly contested discursive entity in current geopolitics.” Apart from these names, the show features Bhajju Shyam, Forager Collective, Krishnaraj Chonat, Nobina Gupta, Radhika Agarwala, Rithika Merchant, Seema Kohli, Suchismita Mohanty Ram and Tanya Busse.

Concludes the curator, “The exhibition hopes to inspire new ways of thinking non-anthropocentrically with the planet and its myriad non-human critters and components.”

G/rove is on display at Latitude 28, New Delhi (F/208, Lado Sarai) until February 26, 2017