Framed

Travel Around The World With Contemporary International Artists

Artists from 19 countries showcase creations influenced by popular culture and the digital world

Click on any image to view in larger gallery

Bringing foreign artists to Indian shores and introducing contemporary international names to local collectors, online art gallery Great Banyan Art has on showcase a series of works by creators from 19 nations. In Around The World In Seven Days, viewers get a peek at creations that are influenced by popular culture and digital media, and are comments on consumerism, materialism, relationships, movies and everything in between.

Featuring works from The United Kingdom, Turkey, Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Netherlands, Romania, Lithuania, Ukraine, United States, Canada, Mexico, Israel, Russia, Indonesia, South Korea and Kenya, the exhibition hopes to get viewers familiar with art from across borders. Says Sonali Batra of the online art space, ‘I hope the show engages with viewers and allows them to appreciate and respond to the whimsical, at times intriguing and yet relatable artworks, influenced by popular-culture’.

Around The World In Seven Days is on display at Saffronart, New Delhi ( The Claridges, 12 Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Road) until March 28, 2017