  • February 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 02
February 06, 2017

Visit a Group Exhibition By The Alumni of RISD

Text by Nittal Chandarana

The artworks on display seek to offer an alternative to the way one thinks about design

Alumni of Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) are all set to present a group exhibit. Rosanne Sommerson, President of RISD, will be in attendance at the event which will have a diverse range of work on display. The objects seek to offer an alternative to the way one thinks about design – a thought process that is filled with emotions, individual histories and memories. Paintings by Taniya Vidya, illustrations by Aditya Dutta, graphic design by Nasha Mehta and photography by Prarthna Singh are some of the highlights of the exhibition. Other artwork includes metal sculptures, architectural installations, recycled silk sari carpets, artisanal furniture and jewellery, experimentation with material techniques such as printed cork and screen printing with natural pigments on organic fabrics.

The exhibition is on display at The Viewing Room, Mumbai (4th Floor, Elysium Mansion, Colaba Causeway) from February 6-8, 2017.

Tags: Aditya Dutta, Art, Art Gallery, Art Show, Featured, Mumbai, Nasha Mehta, Now Showing, Online Exclusive, Prarthna Singh, Rhode Island School of Design, Taniya Vaidya, The Viewing Room
