Visit a Group Exhibition By The Alumni of RISD
Alumni of Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) are all set to present a group exhibit. Rosanne Sommerson, President of RISD, will be in attendance at the event which will have a diverse range of work on display. The objects seek to offer an alternative to the way one thinks about design – a thought process that is filled with emotions, individual histories and memories. Paintings by Taniya Vidya, illustrations by Aditya Dutta, graphic design by Nasha Mehta and photography by Prarthna Singh are some of the highlights of the exhibition. Other artwork includes metal sculptures, architectural installations, recycled silk sari carpets, artisanal furniture and jewellery, experimentation with material techniques such as printed cork and screen printing with natural pigments on organic fabrics.
The exhibition is on display at The Viewing Room, Mumbai (4th Floor, Elysium Mansion, Colaba Causeway) from February 6-8, 2017.
