Framed

Google Arts And Culture: All The World’s Fashion On One Virtual Platform

A whopping 183 cultural institutions are part of Google’s virtual fashion exhibition, We Wear Culture

Click on any image to view in larger gallery

Have you always wanted to know the history of all things fashion, but have no time to visit museums and galleries to get your dose of the arts? Well, just like it helps us with everything else, Google is here to fill your fashion appetite with its latest creation. The platform’s latest project, Google Arts And Culture, brings 3000 years of fashion on a single stage. The virtual exhibition, We Wear Culture, has over 183 institutions from across the world — from NYC’s Met to Mumbai’s Bhau Daji Lad — come together to contribute to the endeavour, that includes 360° videos, brilliant gigapixel images, and 50,000 photos.

Says Amit Sood, director of Google Art And Culture, ‘You might be surprised to find out that your sari, jeans or the black dress in your wardrobe have centuries-old stories. What you wear is true culture and more often than not a piece of art’. From icons (think Marilyn Monroe) to movements and ‘The Making Of’ clothes to fashion’s engagement with other arts, the site is your one-stop-shop for the world of sartorial splendour. Take out time to spot Vivienne Westwood’s corset and Audrey Hepburn’s elegant ensembles here, but also look out for clothing stars from closer to home, whether it be a Baluchari sari from the Tagore family (contributed by the CSMVS), a crown from Benaras (from Kolkata’s Indian Museum) or even a portrait of Salar Jung II in a regal sherwani (from the Salar Jung Museum). Other highlights of the collections from India are clay models and attires from the 1800s (from Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum), traditional outfits with motifs (from the SEWA Hansiba Museum), patolas (from the Museum of Art and Photography), and Border & Fall’s various sari drapes. This is one virtual platform the fashion-lover in you needs to bookmark.

Click here to discover the stories behind your sartorial loves…