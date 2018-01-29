Framed

Get Ready For Mumbai Art Gallery Weekend 2018

We tell you what to look out for at the five-day extravaganza

Thirty galleries are coming together to celebrate all things artistic at the latest edition of Mumbai Gallery Weekend — bringing to one platform collectors, creators, and, of course, viewers.

Silent Echo By Ravikumar Kashi

Sakshi Gallery, Artwork by Ravikumar Kashi Sakshi Gallery, Artwork by Ravikumar Kashi

Cutting across different mediums, Bengaluru-born Kashi has dabbled in diverse forms of art, from painting and sculpture to photography and installation art. In Silent Echo, he creates a compilation of artworks that revolve around ‘the object’.

Silent Echo will be on display at Sakshi Gallery, Colaba.

Objects In Transition By Elizabeth Drury

Akara Art, Elizabeth Drury, Mirage, graphite on paper, 114.3 x 83 cm, 2017 Akara Art, Elizabeth Drury, Mirage, graphite on paper, 114.3 x 83 cm, 2017

This is the British artist’s first exhibition in India. The show presents a series of black and white drawings that are psychological interpretations of objects and their symbolism.

Objects In Transition will be on display at Akara Art, Apollo Bunder.

In The Honeycomb Of Stories — A Solo Exhibition Of K. G. Subramanyan



Art Musings, KG Subramanyan, Varanasi I, Gouache, Acrylic On Canvas, 30 x 30 Art Musings, KG Subramanyan, Varanasi I, Gouache, Acrylic On Canvas, 30 x 30

Fascinated by temple artworks as a child, the artist-storyteller’s paintings take inspiration from the murals found there. This showcase gives viewers a chance to journey through his canvases, each of which tells a unique story.

In The Honeycomb Of Stories will be on display at Art Musings, Colaba.

Don’t Look At The Finger: Hetain Patel

Chatterjee & Lal, still from Don’t Look At The Finger, 2017 Chatterjee & Lal, still from Don’t Look At The Finger, 2017

A ceremonial ‘fight’ between two individuals, Patel’s moving-image work Don’t Look At The Finger (2017) combines kung fu with sign languages, expressing the artist’s interest in staging action scenes in domestic settings.

Don’t Look At The Finger will be on display at Chatterjee & Lal, Colaba.

Walking Through With Jenny Bhatt

Gallery Art & Soul Mind Map 27, Acrylic on Canvas Gallery Art & Soul Mind Map 27, Acrylic on Canvas

Bhatt is known for her signature surrealist ‘pop art’ that finds its influences in a wide range of subjects: from popular culture and spirituality to quantum physics and psychedelic works.

Walking Through With Jenny Bhatt will be on display at Gallery Art & Soul, Worli.

Archival Dialogues — Curated By Pronoy Chakraborty

Priyasri Art Gallery, Mithra Kamalam, When we all tried to get that slippery, 72 x 63 in, 2017 Priyasri Art Gallery, Mithra Kamalam, When we all tried to get that slippery, 72 x 63 in, 2017

The group show — featuring works by artists Priyanka D’souza, Avni Bansal, Dinar Sultana, Shreya Shukla, Sarasija Subramanian and Mithra Kamalam — aims to illustrate the archival in contemporary art practices and their conversations with colonial history.

The exhibition is on display at Priyasri Art Gallery, Worli.

An Unquiet Mind: A Solo Exhibition By Youdhishtir Maharjan

The Massachusetts-based artist’s first solo show in India presents his recent works. Maharjan works with texts and books as an art form, incorporating them in his thought-provoking creations.

An Unquiet Mind is on display at Tarq, Apollo Bunder.

Galleries Galore

From paintings, sculptures and installations to performance art, each gallery promises unique creations that are sure to satiate your hunger for art. The spaces you can walk through this year are: Akara Art, Anupa Mehta Arts & Advisory, Art Musings, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum, Chatterjee & Lal, Chemould Prescott Road, Christie’s, Clark House Initiative, DAG Modern, G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Gallery Art & Soul, Gallery Beyond, Gallery Odyssey, Galerie Isa, Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, Jamaat Art, Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, Jhaveri Contemporary, Max Mueller Bhavan, Mumbai Art Room, Piramal Museum of Art, Priyasri Art Gallery, Project 88, Pundole Art Gallery, Sakshi Gallery, Space118, Tao Art Gallery, Tarq, Volte and What About Art?

Mumbai Gallery Weekend will take place from January 30 to February 4, 2018.

Visit www.facebook.com/MumbaiGalleryWeekend18 for more details.