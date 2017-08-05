Framed

View Creations By India’s Legendary Artists At This Summer Sale

Feast on paintings by our greatest masters at this Mumbai exhibition…

If Razas, Souzas, Husains and Subramanyans are your thing, then this is one exhibition you can’t miss. Gallery 7’s Summer Sale presents 85 works by over 15 of India’s artistic icons. Created in diverse media and featuring a plethora of themes, the sale brings alive the artists through their vibrant canvases.

The Summer Sale is on display at Gallery 7, Mumbai (G3, Oricon House, 12/14 Rampart Row, K Dubash Road, Kala Ghoda) until August 12, 2017