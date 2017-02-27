Framed

Experience The Best of Travel Photography With JaipurPhoto 2017

The annual photography festival promises to encourage your wanderlust one frame at a time…

(Click on any image to view in larger gallery.)



After last month’s literary gathering, the Pink City opens its doors to the annual festival 0f images, JaipurPhoto (previously known as Travel Photo Jaipur). This year, the celebration of photography includes nineteen site specific exhibitions at four heritage locales around the Rajasthani capital. Lola Mac Dougall, artistic director of the event, and guest curator Federica Chiocchetti have put together a show that covers themes of travel imagery ranging from ‘fakecations’ and time travel to travel-fashion photography and difficult journeys. Accompanying the exhibitions will be a series of captivating talks, discussions and screenings, as well as a workshop on photobook-making where the camera wielders from around the world will impart their expertise to audiences.

On the connection between photos and travel, Mac Dougall says, ‘They have enjoyed a privileged relationship since the invention of the medium and during our opening weekend, talks by Laia Abril, Naveen Kishore, Sebastian Hau, Aaron Schuman and Lars Willumeit, amongst others, will highlight how this relationship is relevant even today.’ So head to the desert state for a picturesque journey around the world.

JaipurPhoto will take place at various venues across Jaipur from February 24 – March 5, 2017.

