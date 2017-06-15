Framed

Sneak Peek: India At Art Basel 2017

We give you a glimpse of Indian works at the prestigious art fair…

Click on any image to view in larger gallery

If you’re in the land of the Alps this month, this is one place you have to visit. Currently in its 48th year, premiere art fair Art Basel presents 291 international galleries from 34 countries at its Basel event, that will showcase works from contemporary times to those from the early 20th century. Galleries closer to home that have booths at the fest include Mumbai’s Chemould Prescott Road, Bengaluru’s GallerySKE and Kolkata’s Experimenter. From Subodh Gupta’s opus installation Cooking The World and Dhruvi Acharya’s quirky canvases to Reena Saini Kallat’s woven masterpieces and Rashid Rana’s evocative art, each creation that’s on display at Art Basel showcases India’s best.

Seventeen galleries will be participating in the fair for the first time, and viewers will get the chance to experience artworks by a whopping 4,000 artists from around the world. Switzerland’s cultural capital truly offers it all.

Art Basel will take place at Messe Basel, Switzerland from June 15 – 18, 2017. For the complete list of galleries, visit www.artbasel.com/basel.