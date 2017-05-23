Framed

Enter A World Of Dragons And Landscapes With Eleven Artists

Re-imagine the earth through artistic maps and drawings at this group show

Centuries ago, when cartographers from medieval lands wanted to mark unknown or dangerous locations, all they’d write on maps was ‘Here be dragons’. Thankfully, today’s maps are far more advanced. But traditionally, maps have denoted physical and political borders, and are important in the telling of history.

In Sakshi Gallery’s latest group show Here be Dragons and other coded landscapes, curator Meera Menezes brings together the works of 11 great artists, who play cartographers with their canvases, showing us their world-view through drawings, paintings and sketches. She says, ‘They are invited to map times, spaces, constellations, human bodies, histories or even memories. In doing so, they will make unexpected linkages and re-imagine the world as we know it’. The artists whose works are showing are Anju Dodiya, Arpita Singh, Gulammohammed Sheikh, Madhvi Subrahmanian, Marie Velardi, Mithu Sen, Nilima Sheikh, Raj Jariwala, Shilpa Gupta, Varunika Saraf and Zarina Hashmi. Go ahead, map your way through the gallery’s creations.

Here be Dragons and other coded landscapes is on display at Sakshi Gallery, Mumbai (6/19, Grants Building, 2nd Floor, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba) until May 31, 2017.