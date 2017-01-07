Framed

Take A Walk Around Vishwa Shroff’s Drawn Spaces

Her watercolours and drawings compel viewers to see the extraordinary in ordinary objects and overlooked spaces

Windows, corners of rooms and floors — these are seemingly inconspicuous in their settings. But Drawn Space, Vishwa Shroff’s solo show of intricate drawings, calls direct attention to them, and details such as missing tiles and patterns make one ponder over what they might have been in another time. “My work endeavours to permit a fantasy, a colouring book where the viewers become the protagonists and superimpose narrative on the imagery, rather than being spoon-fed a story or ‘human’ connect,” says the artist.

In the exhibition, curated by London-based Charlie Levine and featuring four series of artworks, Shroff draws from architecture and urban spaces and emphasizes how removed these can seem from the natural world.

“My inspirations are Terry Gilliam and Studio Ghibli, B. V. Suresh, Agnes Martin, and the manga illustrations of Mitsuru Adachi and Osamu Tezuka. I also look at ukiyo-e prints and Nathdwara paintings,” she explains. A glimpse of her drawings make you realise how everyday objects can be much more than what they seem.

Drawn Space is on display at Tarq, Mumbai until January 14, 2017.