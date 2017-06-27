Framed

Discover Arpita Singh’s Works That Reference Miniature Painting And Folk Art

Untitled, pastel and poster paint on paper, 27.75” x 19.75” (each of 2), 1980 Untitled, pastel and poster paint on paper, 27.75” x 19.75” (each of 2), 1980 Image Courtesy: Arpita Singh and Talwar Gallery, New York/New Delhi

One of India’s most prolific female painters, this figurative artist and modernist is known for her strong narrative works that reference traditional Indian forms like miniature painting and folk art. For the octogenarian, art is a way of expressing what she can’t say with words. And now, audiences in the Big Apple will be treated to Arpita Singh’s ouevre in Tying Down Time, a new exhibition of artworks from 1973 to 1982.

On display for the very first time are her drawings and paintings that illustrate her world view and curiosity about depth, space and lines, as well as her engagement with textiles. Singh, in whose home one can find the works of Pablo Picasso and Lucian Freud, hopes that her four-decade-old works ‘not only express their past lives and origins, but their destinies as well’.

Tying Down Time is on display at Talwar Gallery, New York until August 11, 2017