Library

Deciphering The Kitab, India’s First International Photobook Festival Through 10 Books

This unique initiative aims to reach out to sections of society overlooked by the usually elitist nature of art

From December 15 to 19, in Jaipur, Ajmer, Pushkar, and the village of Bhateri in Rajasthan, The Kitab held its 4th photobook festival. A young organisation, it was founded in March 2017 by Manik Katyal, a law student and, through photobooks and exhibitions that it takes to communities across the country, it attempts to combat elitism in Art. In its most recent edition, The Kitab showcased around 55 books from over 30 countries. We look at 10 of these books in an attempt to understand this unique initiative.

A Simple Rebellion

GUN by Sakiko Nomura, Flower Men by Ken Hermann

The Kitab - Sakiko Nomura, GUN The Kitab - Sakiko Nomura, GUN The Kitab - Sakiko Nomura, GUN

Both GUN and Flower Men offer an interesting insight into what The Kitab seeks to do. Underlying all of its festivals is a desire to reach out to sections of society overlooked by traditional discourses on Art and its audiences. Instead of showcasing photobooks in recognised museums in India’s metropolises, it holds its exhibitions at district jails, college campuses, women empowerment initiatives, and vocational training centres in tier 2/3 cities like Dehradun, Chandigarh, and Almora.

The Kitab - Ken Hermann, Flower Men The Kitab - Ken Hermann, Flower Men The Kitab - Ken Hermann, Flower Men The Kitab - Ken Hermann, Flower Men

Nomura and Hermann undertake a similarly subversive task in their books that photograph powerful masculinity in the context of nature’s gentleness. Nomura spent six days in the wilderness photographing six male models, presenting male nudity in an intimate yet non-erotic way while Hermann creates portraits of the men who carry holy flowers on Kolkata’s Malik Flower Market, juxtaposing strength and fragility. Both books essentially rethink photographic representation, exploring small voices in small spaces and it is not difficult to find a parallel between their projects and that of The Kitab – a simple yet effective rebellion packaged in a love for art and a desire to make it with and for all kinds of people.

Other Realities

BOI – Song of a Wanderer by Nitzan Krimsky and Anne Marie Borsboom, Alluring Kashmir: The Inner Spirit by Nilosree Biswas and Irfan Nabi, DPR Korea Grand Tour by Carl De Keyzer

Umang

During a visit to Umang, the school for differently-abled children in Jaipur, Katyal recalls a young boy thoroughly charmed by Biswas’ Alluring Kashmir. As he viewed the vibrant photographs, the boy got the chance to “visit” a place he would not otherwise have access to. Kashmir, like all of The Kitab’s photobooks, offers a glimpse of a different reality, exposing its audiences to worlds beyond their own.

Alluring Kashmir: The Inner Spirit, Nilosree Biswas and Irfan Nabi

BOI – Song of a Wanderer, Nitzan Krimsky and Anne Marie Borsboom

Photographs present different realities in a novel way because they are more direct and arguably more confrontational. A constant favourite in The Kitab’s exhibitions is BOI, which documents, through eloquent self-portraits, Krimsky’s journey of gender transition. “The villagers who had limited exposure were amazed,” says Katyal, “that something of this sort can also become a reality.” A story told in the first person exudes a visceral power and BOI’s impact on audiences is undeniable. In previous iterations of the festival, audiences have remarked on the potency of self-portraits that tell the story on Krimsky’s terms and allow people to add a new perspective to their own experience of the world.

DPR Korea Grand Tour, Carl De Keyzer DPR Korea Grand Tour, Carl De Keyzer

Contending with the reality that people lead vastly different lives across the world opens up minds and hearts in a profound way. The Kitab’s photobooks present real-life narratives from across the spectrum, some of which even the urban art enthusiast might not have access to. For instance, Keyzer’s grand tour of DPR Korea is a singular peek into a country closed off to almost everyone. 60 days spent travelling across and photographing DPRK yields a narrative of life on the ground that, while ripe in dissonances for The Kitab’s audiences in Jaipur, nonetheless has moments of similarity and tenuous connection that ultimately make the experience of viewing it a true triumph for everyone.

Initiating Conversations

There Are No Homosexuals in Iran by Laurence Rasti

Engaging with different realities is bound to raise questions and initiate dialogue, which is exactly what The Kitab wants. It has two versions of its exhibitions – an exhibition of a wide range of books from across countries taken to different communities, and Sandesh, a more focused and closely curated exhibition targeted at slums, transgenders, and other marginalised communities. “The agenda is to educate and inspire people through these photobooks and also let them initiate a dialogue, even if [the topic] is a big taboo in society,” declares Katyal.

Manika, Helena Schätzle Manika, Helena Schätzle Manika, Helena Schätzle Manika, Helena Schätzle

While the recent Jaipur edition had no specific theme, it engaged with the prevailing issue of child marriage in Rajasthan. A special exhibition of photographs from German photographer Helena Schätzle was showcased as she photographed Manika, a child bride, for a year to document the harrowing realities of life after child marriage. The Kitab dedicated the photo exhibition to Bhanwari Devi, whose dauntless struggles to eradicate child marriage paved the way for the Vishaka Sexual Harassment Guidelines in 1997.

There Are No Homosexuals in Iran, Laurence Rasti There Are No Homosexuals in Iran, Laurence Rasti There Are No Homosexuals in Iran, Laurence Rasti There Are No Homosexuals in Iran, Laurence Rasti

Katyal observes that Schätzle’s photos gave older villagers a crucial visual narrative of the lasting repercussions of this social evil. The Kitab thus uses the power of photographs to broach topics that are taboo in society and it is a spirit of conversation that Rasti espouses in her compelling photobook, There are No Homosexuals in Iran. Rasti’s intention in this book is not to depict Iranian homosexuals as victims but to portray their predicaments as they hope for and work towards a better, freer life. Like Schätzle’s photographs and like The Kitab’s overall objective, her book presents an issue in a manner that leads to positive engagement and conversations.

Responses

Ending by Leif Sandberg, Incoming by Richard Mosse

The Kitab - Ending, Leif Sandberg

A quick look at the videos that document previous iterations of The Kitab reveal one telling fact – every person interviewed refers to the photobooks as “stories.” Katyal paints a picture of their time in Bhateri where they presented the books on khaats to create a kind of pop-up. “Sometimes we talk about them, sometimes we prefer that people check them out because photography is also all about interpretation.” The aim is to create an informal atmosphere because they want to tell stories, not teach them. “Even if we’re going to a school, kids should not feel that they have to participate in this activity because that is of no use to us” affirms Katyal.

Incoming, Richard Mosse Incoming, Richard Mosse Incoming, Richard Mosse

Sandberg’s Ending is a personal tale of coming to terms with his mortality after receiving a cancer diagnosis while Mosse’s Incoming tells the tales of others – refugees fleeing across the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. Mosse uses a military thermal camera that registers the contours of humans based on relative heat while Sandberg uses a muted palette but both foreground the individual – in the tale and outside. The Kitab brings together individuals to see, interpret, and internalise stories of human struggles, personal or political, around the world.

Coda

Blossom by Ben Lerner & Thomas Demand, Intervention by Han Sungpil

The Kitab - Blossom, Thomas Demand

I

Function to measure impermanence

“Like a passing dream on a night in spring”

The petals shed their details

The Kitab - Intervention, Han Sungpil The Kitab - Intervention, Han Sungpil

An evocation of nature’s transience and fragility underscores both Blossom and Intervention. Demand photographs the sculpture of a seasonal cherry blossom tree, not the actual tree, to interrogate ideas of what is within reach and what isn’t, what is present and what isn’t. Meanwhile, Sungpil’s photographs of manmade atomic clouds that explode against the stark white of the Arctic and Antarctic grapple with man’s enduring impact on his surroundings. Thus, both photograph ephemeral visual experiences that nonetheless linger in the viewer’s memory, not unlike what The Kitab does as it inhabits a society or a community for a few days and shares with them an animated visual experience. Theirs is a momentary interaction, yet it leaves a tangible mark on those who interact with their photobooks.