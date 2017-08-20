Framed

Christie’s Preview Will Feature A Line-Up Of India’s Greatest Artists

The South Asian Modern and Contemporary Art auction in Mumbai will have art aficionados vying with each other for first pick

For aficionados of art in the Subcontinent, viewing Souzas, Razas and Husains is always a great pleasure. And Christie’s, the international auction house famed for its art sales across the world, brings to Indians a special showcase of their upcoming South Asian Modern and Contemporary Art auction in New York next month. Featuring mammoth works by the country’s best modernists, the auction will ensure that many canvases find new walls to adorn.

Vasudeo S. Gaitonde, Untitled, 1996, oil on canvas, 55 x 40 in, Estimate 2,800,000-3,500,000 dollars Vasudeo S. Gaitonde, Untitled, 1996, oil on canvas, 55 x 40 in, Estimate 2,800,000-3,500,000 dollars

Sonal Singh, the Mumbai director of Christie’s, says, “Following the excitement of our auction in London which fetched a new world record for a painting by Tyeb Mehta, Christie’s is delighted to be hosting the preview of highlights from our September sale. It features a number of important works including V. S. Gaitonde’s seminal and rare canvas in red and gold, painted in 1996, and also includes one of the most iconic paintings of a falling figure by Mehta made in 1991 — which was originally from the Kekoo and Khurshed Gandhi collection. Other works in the sale include a very early canvas by Akbar Padamsee, paintings by S. H. Raza, M. F. Husain, Ganesh Pyne, Manjit Bawa and Jehangir Sabavala, and an incredibly rare sculpture by Adi Davierwalla.”

The preview of the South Asian Modern and Contemporary Art auction will take place at Christie’s, Mumbai from August 21-24, 2017. The auction will take place at Christie’s, New York next month.

Culture At Your Fingertips

Have you always wanted to know the history of all things fashion, but have little or no time to visit museums and galleries to get your dose of the arts? Well, just like it’s helped you with everything else under the sun, Google is here to fill your fashion appetite too. Their project, Google Arts & Culture, brings 3,000 years of fashion on a single platform. The new virtual exhibition, We Wear Culture, has over 183 institutions from across the world join hands to contribute to the endeavour that includes 360-degree videos, brilliant gigapixel images, and 50,000 photos.

Director Amit Sood points out, ‘You might be surprised to find that your sari, jeans, or the black dress in your wardrobe have centuries-old stories attached to them. What you wear is true culture and, more often than not, a piece of art.’ From images of style icons (think Marilyn Monroe) to movements and ‘the making of’ clothes to fashion’s engagement with other arts, this is your one-stop shop for everything sartorial. Take out time to spot Vivienne Westwood’s corset and Audrey Hepburn’s elegant ensembles, but also look out for clothing stars from home, whether it be a Baluchari sari from the Tagore family (contributed by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mumbai), a crown from Varanasi (from Kolkata’s Indian Museum) or even a portrait of Salar Jung II in a regal sherwani (from the Salar Jung Museum, Hyderabad). This is one site the fashion lover in you needs to bookmark.

Visit www.google.com/culturalinstitute/beta/project/fashion to view the We Wear Culture exhibition.