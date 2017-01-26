  • January 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 01
January 26, 2017

Candid Camera: On The Edge

Photograph by Rema Chaudhary

Rema Chaudhary’s lens captures a glorious sense of patriotism

Moving image: This image was taken in Ladakh, close to the village of Merak which is one of the last villages before the Chinese border. A sense of patriotism and reverence took over as we drove away from this desolate but mesmerising landscape. We had to stop and commemorate that moment with this picture.

Photographer: Rema Chaudhary is a photographer based out of Mumbai. She got her diploma from Hallmark Institute of photography in Massachusetts and enjoys shooting fashion and portraiture.

 

